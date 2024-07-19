Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon UNITE, the pokemon company

Pokémon UNITE Third Anniversary Sees Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh

Pokémon UNITE is getting a special update this week, as Ho-Oh soars into the game as part of its Third Anniversary celebration.

Article Summary Ho-Oh joins Pokémon UNITE as a ranged Defender for the Third Anniversary.

Trainers can win Ho-Oh’s Unite license in the Commemorative Event.

Panic Parade Revival mode is back for a limited time to challenge players.

New Battle Pass offers Dark Lord Style: Charizard holowear with purchase.

The Pokémon Company and Timi Studio have revealed a new addition to Pokémon UNITE, as Ho-Oh arrives in the game for its Third Anniversary. The official mascot for Pokémon Gold and Legendary creature, Ho-Oh will be a part of the game for the next month or so as they kick off several events for players to use. The one major factor in their arsenal is more of a passive ability, as it can gradually recover health as long as it isn't damaged by the other team. We have more details about their inclusion below from the team.

Pokémon UNITE – Third Anniversary

Fan-favourite Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh makes its Pokémon UNITE debut today as a ranged Defender. Ho-Oh's exciting Ability, Regenerator, allows it to gradually recover HP if it does not take damage from Pokémon on the opposing team for a set amount of time. Ho-Oh's moves will keep players on their toes the entire match, and its Unite Move, Rekindling Flame, allows it to spread its wings wide and consume all the Aeos energy in its possession to revive knocked-out allied Pokémon. The more Aeos energy Ho-Oh consumes, the more ally Pokémon are revived and returned to battle. Trainers can take part in a host of thrilling activities to celebrate three years of Pokémon UNITE, including:

Ho-Oh Commemorative Event (From July 19 at 00:00 UTC to August 11 at 23:59 UTC) – Trainers can obtain one free die each day during the event period. Roll the die to advance a number of spaces on a game board, then complete the corresponding mission on space you land on to be able to roll another die. Trainers who collect 1000 Divine Forest coins can exchange these coins for Ho-Oh's Unite license!

Trainers can obtain one free die each day during the event period. Roll the die to advance a number of spaces on a game board, then complete the corresponding mission on space you land on to be able to roll another die. Trainers who collect 1000 Divine Forest coins can exchange these coins for Ho-Oh's Unite license! Panic Parade Revival (From July 19 at 00:00 UTC to September 4 at 23:59 UTC) – The thrilling tower-defense game mode returns! Protect Tinkaton from an onslaught of attacks from advancing wild Pokémon. Some Pokémon can even be called back to provide a quick burst of help to turn the tide of battle!

The thrilling tower-defense game mode returns! Protect Tinkaton from an onslaught of attacks from advancing wild Pokémon. Some Pokémon can even be called back to provide a quick burst of help to turn the tide of battle! Charizard Unite License Distribution (From July 19 at 00:00 UTC to September 2 at 23:59 UTC) – Trainers can obtain either a Charizard-themed hat fashion item, Charizard's Unite license, or 100 Aeos coins the first time they log in during the event period. Only one of these three choices can be obtained per account log-in during the event period.

Trainers can obtain either a Charizard-themed hat fashion item, Charizard's Unite license, or 100 Aeos coins the first time they log in during the event period. Only one of these three choices can be obtained per account log-in during the event period. New Battle Pass (From July 21 at 00:00 UTC to September 4 23:59 UTC) – This latest Battle Pass is themed around black flames. Trainers can celebrate Pokémon UNITE's anniversary in style and obtain the regal Dark Lord Style: Charizard holowear by purchasing the premium pass and levelling up.

