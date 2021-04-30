Pokémon V & VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 3

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Tapu Koko V & VMAXC: This brings me back to the early days of Sun & Moon when it felt like the Tapus and the Ultra Beasts were completely overwhelming sets. These two, though, when I pull myself away from that memory and think objectively, are nice-looking cards. The VMAX especially, with its intense texture, makes Tapu Koko a fun pull here, even if it isn't the most exciting Pokémon.

Mimikyu V: And here we go — this one is, for my money, the best regular V in the set. We break from the normal style of Vs for something that looks half CGI and half puppet here, which is perfect for Mimikyu. One of the best Mimikyu cards ever, this Mimikyu V perfectly captures this tragic Pokémon's sadness, sweetness, and creepiness. Part of me wishes that Mimikyu had gotten a Rainbow Rare in this set, but the other part of me is worn out by how incredibly expensive those can get. The last Rainbow Rare Mimikyu was in Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder and goes for nearly $90 USD. Still, any Pokémon TCG set that has any kind of Mimikyu card is better for its presence.

Next time, we continue with our spotlight on the Pokémon V and VMAX cards of Battle Styles.