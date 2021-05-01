Pokémon V & VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 4

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Necrozma: Oh wow, this brings back that Sun & Moon vibe back when Necrozma seemed to be in every set. In truth, it's been since Cosmic Eclipse that we've seen this one-time headliner, so it's fun to see it make its return. Necrozma comes out swinging in this card too which, while it isn't the most exciting pull of the set, does capture the action beautifully. Taking a closer look at the card certainly draws attention to the finer details, like the reflection of the light blurring off its lightning-fast attack.

Single Strike Urshifu V & VMAX: The main mascot of the set, Urshifu, has an absolute ton of cards in this set. This Single Strike version of the Pokémon is the basis of the new Single Strike mechanic in the TCG, which allows Pokémon to pack a huge wallop with a single blow. It was once thought that this set's focus on gameplay meant that it wouldn't be a highly collectible set, but the availability of Full Art and Alternate Art cards proved that quite wrong indeed.

