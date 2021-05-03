Pokémon V & VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 6

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Corviknight V & VMAX: One of the most popular new Pokémon introduced along with the Galar region in Sword & Shield gets the chance to spread its wings here. While the V card is rendered in the overly computer-generated style that is often critiqued by collectors, the textured VMAX looks absolutely insane with the swirl of colors behind Corviknight. I'd place Corviknight as one of the best VMAXes in the set.

Stoutland: If feels a bit random that Stoutland gets a V in this set, and I love it for that fact alone. Sets that dip back into earlier generations besides the iconic Gen One and Two are always so fun. I'm happy to see that the current Japanese sets that will be adapted into the next English-language expansion, Chilling Reign, continue the Unova love with a Liepard V.

Next time, we move our spotlight to the Full Art Pokémon cards of Battle Styles.