Pokémon World Championships Locations Revealed For Next Two Years

This past weekend, after a riviting Pokémon World Championship in Hawaii, organiziers revealed where the next two championships will be held

During the 2024 Pokémon World Championships last week, several announcements were made on the final date, including the locations for the next two year's worth of championship games. The company confirmed that next year, we will see the World Championships arrive in Anaheim, California, from August 15-17, 2025, most likely in the Anaheim Convention Center. The following year, the event will be held in San Francisco, California, set to take place from August 28-30, 2026. The company also made a few more announcements tied to several of their games tied to the franchise, which we have for you below.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Launches October 2024

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is a new app that reimagines the experience of collecting Pokémon TCG cards in an innovative digital format, will be launching around the world beginning Oct. 30, 2024. Trainers can now preregister for it on the App Store and Google Play. Furthermore, Trainers in New Zealand will be able to participate in the soft launch of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket prior to the global launch. In Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, players will be able to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards showcasing special visual effects that can only be achieved digitally. Players will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost, including cards with nostalgic illustrations and new cards found only in the app.

Trainer's Pokémon Coming to the Pokémon TCG in 2025

In 2025, fans can look forward to collecting and playing with new Pokémon TCG cards featuring Trainer's Pokémon, including Lillie's Clefairy ex, Marnie's Grimmsnarl ex, N's Zoroark ex, and an illustration rare card featuring N's Reshiram. More details will be shared in the future. In the meantime, fans can watch the announcement trailer for Trainer's Pokémon.

Pokémon GO Reveals Morpeko and Teases Upcoming Features

Morpeko will soon be making its debut in Pokémon GO, accompanied by the new battle-only form feature, allowing Trainers to alter the form of certain Pokémon during battles by using a Charged Attack. Additionally, something big and mysterious is on the horizon for Pokémon GO. Stay tuned for more on this significant update!

500-Point Battles and New Unite Licenses Coming to Pokémon UNITE

A new type of battle is coming to Pokémon UNITE. In this casual battle format, Trainers will lead their favorite Pokémon and team up to defeat wild Pokémon and opponents, collecting Aeos energy to score in the enemy's goal zones. The first team to reach 500 points wins! Look forward to the launch of this exciting type of battle in spring 2025. Armarouge, Darkrai, and Psyduck are also set to join the Pokémon UNITE roster. Stay tuned for further updates on their unique abilities and roles in the game.

