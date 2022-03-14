PopSlinger Receives PC Launch Date For Mid-April
Indie developer and publisher Funky Can Creative revealed that they have an official launch date for PopSlinger on PC. This musical shooter inspired by '90s anime has had us dancing while slaying ever since it was revealed, but surprisingly didn't go into Early Access or release a demo during Steam Next Fest, making it all the more mysterious. But finally, we now know it will be coming out on Steam on April 14th, 2022. You can see the latest trailer down below as we boogie to the music!
Embark on a magical journey as Ria, a regular girl turned overconfident goofball hero in a colorful, hand-drawn world as she sets out to save the universe. Load up a soda-powered gun with Cola laser, straw shooting Strawberry, and cap popper Orange flavors to start popping the gooey colored foes trying to abduct the planet. End the reign of corruption and terror led by mean heartless bosses, face a not-so-secret agent wielding a coffee-powered gun, and break up all conflict as Earth's new savior. Engage in beat 'em up clashes by dodging, slamming, and shooting everything on sight. Use strategic battle sequences to gain power-ups and unlock new content such as new gun flavors. Become unbeatable and collect massive points for the ranks by perfecting multiple sequences in a row to obtain the magical Dream Time, where nothing–and no one–can hurt Ria.
Summon Gin, former hero turned fairy Godmother, to aid in battle as rearguard or give Ria a soda can to speed recovery by using Popping Powers gained by shooting the right sequence of colored gloops. Find ghostly-looking bottle caps in various colors, Popping Souls, which double as sources of power and can be harnessed into other weapons and recover Ria's health. Relish in the New Retro art style during gameplay with fresh, yet nostalgic illustrations inspired by '90s Japanese animation, perfectly coupled with a Future Funk and City Pop-inspired reactive soundtrack that becomes faster, livelier, and more intense as the challenges increase in difficulty.