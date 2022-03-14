PopSlinger Receives PC Launch Date For Mid-April

Embark on a magical journey as Ria, a regular girl turned overconfident goofball hero in a colorful, hand-drawn world as she sets out to save the universe. Load up a soda-powered gun with Cola laser, straw shooting Strawberry, and cap popper Orange flavors to start popping the gooey colored foes trying to abduct the planet. End the reign of corruption and terror led by mean heartless bosses, face a not-so-secret agent wielding a coffee-powered gun, and break up all conflict as Earth's new savior. Engage in beat 'em up clashes by dodging, slamming, and shooting everything on sight. Use strategic battle sequences to gain power-ups and unlock new content such as new gun flavors. Become unbeatable and collect massive points for the ranks by perfecting multiple sequences in a row to obtain the magical Dream Time, where nothing–and no one–can hurt Ria.

Summon Gin, former hero turned fairy Godmother, to aid in battle as rearguard or give Ria a soda can to speed recovery by using Popping Powers gained by shooting the right sequence of colored gloops. Find ghostly-looking bottle caps in various colors, Popping Souls, which double as sources of power and can be harnessed into other weapons and recover Ria's health. Relish in the New Retro art style during gameplay with fresh, yet nostalgic illustrations inspired by '90s Japanese animation, perfectly coupled with a Future Funk and City Pop-inspired reactive soundtrack that becomes faster, livelier, and more intense as the challenges increase in difficulty.