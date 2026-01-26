Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Possible One: Lunar Industries, Upstairs Games

Possible One: Lunar Industries Releases Updated Trailer

Possible One: Lunar Industries has been given an updated trailer, as the developers are still aiming to launch a demo in April 2026

Manage a realistic lunar colony, utilizing advanced technology to survive and expand on the Moon

Extract valuable lunar resources, build infrastructure, and turn profits in challenging environments

Face survival challenges like radiation, isolation, and balance political-economic pressures from Earth

Indie game developer and publisher Upstairs Games has released an updated trailer for their upcoming game, Possible One: Lunar Industries. The game has been in development for a couple of years now with only a few mentions of progress here and there. The latest trailer, which you can see here, shows what the current build looks like for their realistic-world-building lunar colonization title. Including several new systems and a number of improvements over the last trailer we saw where it appears they will really challenge you to make a colony that is both self-sustaining and profitable. Enjoy the trailer as they're still planning a demo for April 2026.

Possible One: Lunar Industries

Excavate valuable resources and precious metals from beneath the lunar surface through terrain-challenging mining operations, processing them into profitable products that support the colony's growth. Players must build, plan, and maintain a mining operation capable of surviving the harsh conditions of outer space, laying out the foundations of expanding structures and facilities, including housing, workplaces, laboratories, and manufacturing plants. As the colony develops, unlock new technologies and upgrades while managing the dangers of life on the Moon. Radiation exposure, low-gravity living, and the psychological effects of isolation all factor into colony management, alongside the need to balance immediate operational demands with the political and economic realities of space trade as the colony's reputation grows back on Earth.

Realistic Colony Management: Build and operate a lunar colony using proven real-world technologies

Build and operate a lunar colony using proven real-world technologies Resource Extraction & Industry: Excavate lunar resources and precious metals and convert them into profitable products

Excavate lunar resources and precious metals and convert them into profitable products Colony Planning & Construction: Design and maintain housing, workplaces, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities

Design and maintain housing, workplaces, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities Survival Challenges: Manage radiation exposure, low gravity, and the psychological impact of living far from Earth

Manage radiation exposure, low gravity, and the psychological impact of living far from Earth Strategic Growth: Unlock new technologies and navigate the political and economic realities of space trade

