Postal 4: No Regerts Receives A Major Content Update

Running With Scissors has released a new major content update into Postal 4: No Regerts, adding in a ton of material. This update adds in new missions, areas, character customization, and a ton of other hijinks that will keep you occupied for a while. The game has still technically been sitting in Early Access since clear back in October 2019, so really, any updates made to the game at this point are just additions they didn't include when first released. We'll see if this gets them any closer to just publishing the full game. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer showing off the updates below.

Midway through another effed up week in the charming town of Edensin, the Postal Dude awakens in the palatial estate of the Edensin Mayor himself, Mike J. As the Master Bidet-er, Mayor Mike J sets The Postal Dude loose on a righteous crusade. Cleanse the filth of Edensin by installing bidets where they matter most, in the headquarters of the toilet-paper-obsessed Wipe Militant led by Tinklage, and let the holy water flow! Resolve a diplomatic crisis south of the border. Disposable wipes and other "environmentally safe" lies about toilet paper create an iceberg-sized blockage in Edensin's sewage system, causing tons of American sewage to burst into Mexico. Montezuma would be proud! As the latest protagonist in Postal 4's increasingly wacky sandbox, Mayor Mike J. sends The Postal Dude to the grand opening of Kunny Island Amusement Park. Krotchy, the phallic mascot of Postal, has a new yonic partner in Kunny. Performing at Kunny Island is former real life porn star/DJ Carter Cruise, lending her likeness and voice to her in-game character. Hit up the newly opened Lil's Fashion Funwear for character customization, including the Drag outfit and Classic Trenchcoat outfit from Postal 2. Arm The Postal Dude with the Mop, a new melee weapon capable of deflecting bullets and cleaning spills. Experience a host of new additions to Postal 4 including first-person splatter on the Dude and a dynamic fluid system so blood, piss and puke can flow downhill. Explore the new Affluent/Industrial District, home to lavish mansions, luxurious lawns, and the best shopping on this side of the border.