Postal 4: No Regerts Receives New Random Update

Its been a hot minute since Postal 4: No Regerts was released, but the game has a new update with some fun additions included

Indie game developer and publisher Running With Scissors has released a new update for Postal 4: No Regerts, giving players some new options. Chief among them is Free Roam Mode, as you can explore everywhere and see a lot of the world of rwhat it had to offer without a requirement. They have also included over 150 new additions, updates, and improvements to the base game, just in case you had done everything there was to do. We have the full details from the devs below as the update is now live.

Free Roam, Free Regert Update

New and Improved Weapon Textures: The Desert Eagle, AK, Revolver, FOURnicator, and all other weapons have never looked better.

The Desert Eagle, AK, Revolver, FOURnicator, and all other weapons have never looked better. Errand Updates: Sell garden gnomes in Gnome Hunter, tackle Animal Catcher's non-violent route, seek sign-ups in Volunteer Petition, and get artistic during Tag Turf Returns.

Sell garden gnomes in Gnome Hunter, tackle Animal Catcher's non-violent route, seek sign-ups in Volunteer Petition, and get artistic during Tag Turf Returns. Dismemberment: Lethal and non-lethal NPC dismemberment is now available. Lop off a leg and watch NPCs hop.

Lethal and non-lethal NPC dismemberment is now available. Lop off a leg and watch NPCs hop. NPC Improvements: Edensin's residents now piss their pants when electrocuted and have a host of new knockdown animations.

Edensin's residents now piss their pants when electrocuted and have a host of new knockdown animations. More Weapon Cosmetics: Cause chaos in style with new weapon cosmetics, including the Kommander Karl Originals, available at the Skinporium.

Cause chaos in style with new weapon cosmetics, including the Kommander Karl Originals, available at the Skinporium. Level Design Improvements: Updates to destructible doors, asset LOD and pop-in, and more for a smoother experience

Postal 4: No Regerts

At long last, the iconic anti-hero The Postal Dude can take an entire week by storm, outlasting his competition and disrobing the very concept of the traditional 9-to-5 lifestyle. With a bladder ready to burst and a full suite of objectives to tackle with complete freedom in a responsive, ridiculous open-world sandbox, the P Dude's day has come.

Rage across the city of Edensin, where each calendar day from Monday through Friday builds atop the last with new missions, locations, and game systems. Fling humans fleeing America over the Mexican border with a human-sized slingshot. Spread the holy word of the bidet to an unclean populace. Visit Kunny Island, where former porn star-turned-DJ Carter Cruise is performing. Enter a virtual world to bring a D-tier developer's game to completion. Fend off flesh-eating hillbillies, pro-toilet paper cultists, greedy literal gold-diggers, and the police. The P Dude's odyssey across a fictionalized Arizona town is a timeless tale empowering players to take care of business in whatever way they damn well please. Pacifism? Violent chaos? Drug-induced hallucinatory hijinks? Dealer's choice!

