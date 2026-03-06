Posted in: Double Fine Productions, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Kiln, Xbox Game Studios

Pottery Party Game Kiln Receives New Overview Trailer

Watch pottery mold itself into a smashing party game in Kiln, as the latest trailer gives players an overview of the title

Article Summary Double Fine and Xbox unveil a new overview trailer for Kiln, the upcoming pottery party brawler.

Kiln blends creative pottery crafting with chaotic online multiplayer battles and strategy.

Customize your clay pots to affect play-style, size, and combat abilities in each arena match.

Decorate, share, and smash pots with friends in both competitive and collaborative modes.

Double Fine Productions and Xbox Game Studios recently dropped a new overview trailer for their upcoming game, Kiln. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a pottery party game centered on broawling and smashing your opponents, literally. The latest trailer shows off more of the game, as you'll strategize with friends on how to defeat your online opponents. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will arrive sometime in 2026.

Kiln

Kiln is a pottery power-fantasy that celebrates both Creativity and Destruction: the pleasure that comes from both making beautiful things, and then smashing those things to smithereens. Create your pot, grab your friends, and join a team of colorful spirits who face off against one another in online arenas, where the ceramic creations you sculpt on a pottery wheel become the bodies you bring into battle.The shape of your pots affect your attributes and your play-style. Will you be big, or small? Wide, or tall? Will you make a plate, a jug, a cup or a bowl?

There are a multitude of different sizes and combinations to discover, each with unique abilities and attacks, along with new and surprising ways to play. Work together to find the best combination of pots and play-styles to break through enemy lines, and collect enough water to douse the flames of the enemy's kiln — Does your team have what it takes to shape and smash your way to victory? As the battlefield becomes strewn with the shattered fragments of friend and foes alike, your brawling skills and some great teamwork will be required to assure victory.

After the battle is won, head to The Wedge to practice your pottery prowess, decorate your pots to make them yours, then share your creations with others (and admire their handiwork, too). Making pots and breaking pots are both better with friends. Hang out, experiment with clay and share what you make, or jump right into multiplayer battles and start swinging! Manipulate realistic clay to craft and decorate in an immersive pottery wheel experience featuring a variety of tools and techniques.

