PowerA Releases The Fusion Pro Wireless Controller For PS4

PowerA has released a brand new version of their Fusion Pro Wireless Controller, only this version will be for the PS4. The design is a great upgrade for those who aren't able to pay for or get ahold of a PS5 yet, and also feels like a regular controller instead of Sony's regular design. You can snag the controller for $100 through their website and a few specific online retailers as we enter Cyber Monday this coming week. You can read more about the controller below.

The Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 features a mappable Pro Pack on the back that gives players the ability to assign button actions on-the-fly to the four removable paddles. In the heat of gameplay, being able to quickly access programmable commands without losing control of the thumbsticks can determine the difference between winning and losing. The Fusion Pro empowers players to Play Their Way with swappable analog sticks, anti-friction rings, and even a racing clip for masterful control in high-speed gameplay moments.

The gamepad is designed with ergonomics in mind with ALPS analog thumbsticks giving players firm control over their game and the option to switch from short to tall sticks. The soft-grip front and rubberized rear grips makes the Fusion Pro a comfortable fit even after long gaming sessions. The 3-way trigger locks can be adjusted for the perfect response while the magnetic impulse triggers provide enhanced precision feedback for more immersive gameplay.

The Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 also features motion sensors, dual rumble motors, touch pad, lightbar LED, built-in speaker plus share, PS, and options buttons. It also comes with a USB charging cable for wired gameplay on PC and PS4 as well as a rechargeable battery that boasts over 20 hours of play per charge.