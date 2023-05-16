PowerA Unveils The New MOGA XP-Ultra Controller Check out the latest mobile gaming controller from PowerA as the new MOGA XP-Ultra Controller gives you greater control on several fronts.

PowerA revealed details for an all-new gaming controller this morning as the company showed off the new MOGA XP-Ultra Controller. This is a new wireless controller engineered for mobile gaming, but it can easily be utilized for PC and Xbox consoles interchangeably. The goal of which is to make it ideal for those who utilize Xbox Game Pass on the go and want an all-in-one controller to switch between platforms on a whim. This particular model comes with a high-capacity rechargeable 2000 mAh battery, a 4-in-1 modular design with a compact mini-pad, a concave D-pad, impulse triggers, mappable buttons, a detachable grip, built-in rumble motors, and more. We got the rundown about it below as it is currently on sale for $130.

MOGA XP-Ultra features an innovative 4-in-1 modular design that includes a compact mini-pad with crisp buttons, a concave D-pad, impulse triggers, and more. It also has a full-sized detachable ergonomic grip that adds built-in rumble motors, two advanced mappable gaming buttons on the back, and a mobile gaming clip to attach a compatible mobile device. Gamers can mix and match controller configurations with a variety of compatible platforms to play the way that works best for them and whatever environment they choose to game! The controller also features a rechargeable 2000 mAh battery for up to 60 hours of gameplay via Xbox Wireless protocol and up to 40 hours via Bluetooth, so gamers can count on it lasting for the weekly commute or any extended trips.

Xbox Game Pass continues to grow as gamers around the world are itching to play amazing content on multiple different platforms. Reaching over 120 million monthly active users in 2023, it is clear that cloud gaming's unique advantages will lead to continued growth, and PowerA has worked with Xbox to create the perfect hardware to amplify this experience. The MOGA XP-Ultra multi-platform gaming controller is thoughtfully designed to keep players in the game regardless of where they play. The controller can wirelessly connect to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 PCs, or use Bluetooth to connect with Android mobile devices and even certain compatible smart TVs. Gamers can take MOGA XP-Ultra with them and have the option to pick-up where they left off on Game Pass games in any room of the house or even on their commute into work