Primal Kyogre & Primal Groudon Get Raids Days In Pokémon GO

Have you caught Shiny Kyogre or Shiny Groudon yet in Pokémon GO? These newly announced events may give you your best chance yet.

Primal Kyogre raid event scheduled for March 17, 2024, from 2-5 p.m. local time.

Primal Groudon raid event set for March 23, 2024, from 2-5 p.m. local time.

$5 event tickets offer extra passes, XP, Stardust, and increased chance for Rare Candy XL.

Niantic has announced two Raids Days coming to Pokémon GO. Raid Day: Primal Kyogre and Raid Day: Primal Groudon. Raid Days have historically featured a highly boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in ten encounters, making this quite an exciting announcement for those who have yet to encounter a Shiny Kyogre or Shiny Groudon.

Here's what's happening for the Raid Day: Primal Kyogre in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Raid Focus: Primal Kyogre will be featured in Raids with an increased Shiny rate.

Primal Kyogre will be featured in Raids with an increased Shiny rate. Event bonuses: Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs Increased chance to encounter Shiny Kyogre The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. to Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. PDT.

Event Ticket: This $5 ticket will feature the following bonuses: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles All bonuses will be effective on Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

Here's what's happening for the Raid Day: Primal Groudon in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Raid Focus: Primal Groudon will be featured in Raids with an increased Shiny rate.

Primal Groudon will be featured in Raids with an increased Shiny rate. Event bonuses: Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs Increased chance to encounter Shiny Kyogre The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, March 22, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. PDT.

Event Ticket: This $5 ticket will feature the following bonuses: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles All bonuses will be effective on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

Niantic says of the event tickets:

"Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

