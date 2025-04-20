Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Journey Together, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Journey Together in April 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new Trainer-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Journey Together in April 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, which came out in March 2025, are doing now a month after release.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare 184/159: $203.22 Salamence ex Special Illustration Rare 187/159: $115.12 N's Zoroark ex Special Illustration Rare 185/159: $108.34 Iono's Bellibolt ex Special Illustration Rare 183/159: $89.17 Hop's Zacian ex Special Illustration Rare 186/159: $68.94 N's Zoroark ex Gold Hyper Rare 189/159: $40.20 Volcanion ex Special Illustration Rare 182/159: $38.20 Articuno Illustration Rare 161/159: $35.45 Iono's Bellibol ex Gold Hyper Rare 188/159: $30.54 Wailord Illustration Rare 162/159: $21.18 N's Reshiram Illustration Rare 167/159: $177.99 Lillie's Clefairy ex Full Art 173/159: $16.20 N's Zoroark ex Full Art 175/159: $11.92 Iono's Kilowattrel Illustration Rare 163/159: $11.91 Lillie's Ribombee Illustration Rare 164/159: $10.69

Prices, overall, are down from when this set first dropped. There is some hype around this set but, the fact is, the universe of the Pokémon TCG is currently being pulled toward the black hole that is Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions. We are seeing steep drops from the value seen for Journey Together major hits from the first few weeks, so I would recommend keeping an eye on these cards. They're dropping now but the market around this set is volatile and I wouldn't be surprised to see value creep back up.

