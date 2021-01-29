Prison Tycoon Will Be getting A Reboot From Abylight Studios

Abylight Studios along with Ziggurat Interactive announced this week they're giving Prison Tycoon a reboot. The company has the rights to the original game where, like a few of the more modern titles like Prison Architect, you build a prison to your own design and try to run the establishment to the best of your ability. This time around, however, the game will have a new name with Prison Tycoon: Under New Management and is aiming to be a little more fun and not so serious as the last game. We have more info from the studio below, but it sounds like the game is in development and doesn't have a target release window yet.

Following the players' feedback on the original title, we decided to step away from the realistic look and grim atmosphere. We are going for a cartoon style and lots of humor in the fresh edition, Prison Tycoon: Under New Management. Get ready for the positive emotions we all crave in these times – all within the addictive gameplay of a classic tycoon game. Build your prison, rehabilitate the inmates in the funniest ways imaginable, but beware of fights! Did we mention they can escape too? Ziggurat Interactive is a great publishing company who respects the developer's creativity and personal expertise. Abylight's trademark level of polish and attention to detail is in action as well, so – feel free to get your expectations high. "Rebooting an IP is a completely new experience for us, the Abylight team. From re-imagining an existing world, living up to fans' expectations to the technical challenges these aspects bring," said Eva Gaspar, Abylight's CEO says. "Not to forget that not only we've grown the team but also we are working for the first time 90% remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions."