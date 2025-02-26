Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kaizen Game Works, Promise Mascot Agency

Promise Mascot Agency Confirms April 2025 Release Date

Recruit mascot friends and explore a cursed Japanese town in Promise Mascot Agency, set to be released this April for PC and consoles

Article Summary Promise Mascot Agency launches April 2025 on PC and consoles; epic adventure in a cursed Japanese town awaits discovery.

Recruit quirky, troubled mascots with unique abilities to tackle mayhem, solve puzzles, and defy bizarre challenges.

Drive Michi's upgradeable Kei Truck; blast obstacles with nitro boosts, glider wings, and launch wild mascot stunts.

Explore lively Kaso-Machi to unlock hidden collectibles and decipher dark mysteries in a quirky, eerie town.

Indie game developer and publisher Kaizen Game Works announced the official release date for Promise Mascot Agency today. If you haven't seen this game yet, you will find yourself in a cursed Japanese town, and the only way to save it, the residents, and yourself is by recruiting mascots and using their abilities to work together as a team. We have the latest trailer and info here for you to check out, as the game will arrives on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, on April 10, 2025.

Promise Mascot Agency

You thought mascots were just fluffy, innocent brand ambassadors? Think again. The Mascots are all living, breathing, fully formed personalities with dreams, fears, and the occasional breakdowns of their own- just like us! Whether it's Trororo, a charming cat who's a little too obsessed with "adult video" or sweet, silken To-Fu, who can't stop sobbing, your job is to befriend, mentor, and (hopefully) get these mascots to finish their jobs without causing a major catastrophe.

Sending your mascots out to work is never as easy as it sounds. One minute they're promoting delicious food, the next they're stuck in a doorway or starting a kitchen inferno. Need help? Good thing Kaso-Machi is full of intrepid everyday heroes ready to lend a hand (if you've managed to befriend them, of course). Unlock Hero Cards, featuring Kaso-Machi's lovable local weirdos like Captain Sign, Japan's only road-sign superhero (don't ask questions), or Mama-San, a bar owner with a serious latex collection. These heroes will step in to provide help when your mascots inevitably lose control.

Kaso-Machi is a town full of secrets, and Michi isn't just stuck in an office managing mascots – he's on the road in his rusty (but upgradeable!) Kei Truck. This nifty little ride may look like a heap of junk, but with a few tweaks, it'll have nitro boosts, glider wings, and even the ability to launch Pinky☆ – Michi's maniacal mascot assistant – like a missile. Use your truck to explore the strange, forgotten town, unlock collectibles, and uncover hidden mysteries. Who knew a Kei Truck could be your best friend in a town where literally everything else hates you?!

Exiled after an ambush that left his clan in shambles, Michi finds himself piecing together the mystery of what really happened, while the town seems to actively conspire against him. Nightmare spirits seem a little too interested in your business, and there's an ever-present sense that something's very, very wrong in this place…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!