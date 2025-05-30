Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: Attack On Titan, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Brings Back Attack On Titan For New Crossover Event

The titans have returned and more to PUBG Mobile, as the game has brought back Attack on Titan for a brand-new crossover event

Article Summary PUBG Mobile launches a new Attack on Titan crossover event with exclusive rewards and content.

Iconic character sets like Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Armin are available in both anime and 3D styles.

Special transformations let players turn Eren and Armin into their Titan forms with dual set unlocks.

Collect themed gear, skins, vehicles, and Scout Regiment items inspired by Attack on Titan's universe.

Krafton revealed a new crossover event for PUBG Mobile, as they bring back Attack on Titan for an all-new crossover experience happening right now. The new event brings in some gameplay features, as well as new themed character sets, items, voice packs, and more through the themed Prize Path and Lucky Spin content. We have the finer detaisl below as this event is underway now.

PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan

Starting today until 6th July, players can further immerse themselves in the Attack on Titan universe with the arrival of iconic character sets of Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert, Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann. Each set is available in both anime-inspired and realistic 3D styles, allowing players to seamlessly switch between a vibrant, cartoon-like appearance and one more lifelike as they face off on the battlegrounds.

In a nod to the transformative power at the heart of the series, players who obtain both the Eren Jaeger character set and the Attack Titan set can unlock the ability to transform Eren into the fearsome Attack Titan. Similarly, those who acquire both the Armin Arlert character set and the Colossal Titan set can trigger Armin's transformation into the full force of the Colossal Titan, bringing an explosive new dimension to their gameplay. Alongside these transformations, players can immerse themselves in a wide array of themed content that captures the spirit and intensity of Attack on Titan, including the Armored Titan costume and the Mini Colossal Titan Buddy companion. Voice packs for legendary Attack on Titan characters Eren, Armin, Levi, and Mikasa are also available, featuring iconic voice lines from the anime series.

Players can also explore a variety of customisable items inspired by the Scout Regiment, the elite group of soldiers dedicated to defending humanity from the Titans. These include the Scout Regiment gear set, the Scout Regiment horse, the Cart Titan Dacia, and the muscle-bound Colossal Titan Dacia. Additionally, a collection of themed gear is available, including parachutes, gun skins, melee weapons, helmets, backpacks, weapon charms, and more, all designed to honour the style, symbolism, and striking visuals that have made Attack on Titan a global phenomenon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!