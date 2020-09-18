PUBG Mobile Lite Brings Back Survive Until Dawn Event

PUBG Corp. and Tencent Games have thrown a new update into PUBG Mobile Lite, bringing back a popular event for you to jump into. The developers are bringing back Survive Until Dawn as part of the massive Version 0.19.0 update, while will also be bringing with it an overhaul of new content. The move is being done as we enter Fall and the spooky times of Halloween, as zombies come knocking on your door from every direction. You and your team must group up and fight off a hoard of living dead that spawn as night cycles on the Erangel map. You'll only have short periods of time and clarity to loot and gear up as they will constantly come after you and other players in the game. You can read more about the update below, as we're guessing this mode will stay in the game until at least October 31st.

Players must team up to fight back against the living dead that spawn as night cycles on the Erangel map, securing valuable loot and gear as they also battle to outlast other players. Several additional System updates, including an added tag to the Results Screen at the end of matches and the ability for players to give Likes and Gifts in the Results Screen, are being added to PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can also now use Liquid Nitrogen Grenades in Zombie Mode to freeze the competition, and speed around the battleground in the new Sports Car vehicle. Winner Pass – The Winner Pass icon now highlights higher and lower ranks, with the purchase screen indicating if players are already subscribed to the reward feature

