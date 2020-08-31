PUBG Mobile Releases Details On Erangel 2.0 Map Changes

PUBG Corp. and Tencent Games revealed details today on the PUBG Mobile map changes coming to the new Erangel 2.0. The changes will take effect on September 8th, 2020, but before that, the company is showing off a little of what's been changed. The upgrades are three-fold as they have added all-new map elements, large resource point changes, and redesigned buildings with the revamped visuals. It will feel familiar but be very different. You can read about all the changes below before they're implemented next week.

All-New Map Elements –Fresh elements such as forgotten trenches, tree-trunk barriers, abandoned tanks and bunkers provide new ways for players to devise strategies and tactics when duking it out for Chicken Dinners.

–Fresh elements such as forgotten trenches, tree-trunk barriers, abandoned tanks and bunkers provide new ways for players to devise strategies and tactics when duking it out for Chicken Dinners. Large Resource Point Changes –Popular in-game destinations such as Sosnovka Military Base, Mylta Power, Mansion, Prison, Mine Zone and more are receiving rebalanced loot, gear and other resources. Players can expect richer scavenges in rural areas for a more balanced experience and different strategies, even though they are so familiar with the old places.

–Popular in-game destinations such as Sosnovka Military Base, Mylta Power, Mansion, Prison, Mine Zone and more are receiving rebalanced loot, gear and other resources. Players can expect richer scavenges in rural areas for a more balanced experience and different strategies, even though they are so familiar with the old places. Building Changes – Multiple buildings and shelters around New Erangel has been altered and improved. New strategies will be needed based on the building changes, that players need to change the defense and attack methods accordingly.

– Multiple buildings and shelters around New Erangel has been altered and improved. New strategies will be needed based on the building changes, that players need to change the defense and attack methods accordingly. Revamped Visuals – Lighting systems has been upgraded giving more life to the vegetation, sky, and water effect. As a result, players can see reflections on the water and indirect light from the sun. The models and texture quality are also improved, to give battles a more realistic feel, such as buildings and environment textures, particles, smoke, air blasts, muzzle flashes, and the scope interaction. The "Ultra HD" function can be unlocked for the highest graphic quality. The graphic improvement is offering an unprecedented high-quality experience in mobile device while keeping a smooth combat experience and classic gameplay.