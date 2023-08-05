Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games | Tagged: Alan Walker, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Releases New Carnival Event To Celebrate Summer

The Air Drop Carnival has arrived in PUBG Mobile, along with a slew of other updates to the game, as you can celebrate Summer with them.

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games dropped a new update into PUBG Mobile this week as they celebrate Summer with the Air Drop Carnival event. From now until August 20th, this is basically your chance to get some special rewards and cosmetics for a limited time that won't come again, all of which are tied to a few special events happening in the game. Which includes a special DJ performance and the task of checking crates for items at random times throughout the map. We got more info and a trailer down below for you to check out.

"Visit the Cool Island, now available on Erangel, Livik, Nusa, and Sanhok, to chill out in summer vacation style by kicking back on a recliner and enjoying a drink to boost energy! Players can get their ducks in a row with new two-person Duckboats scattered around the island, and link them up to discover a new way to get around as a squad! Hitting up the Air Drop Carnival Crate on the island is also a must for players who want loads of loot – this event is packed with perks for players, so it's not one to be missed!"

"In addition to the main Air Drop Crate, there will be free crates made available to all players! Players can drop in at the start of the Carnival to get theirs and have the chance to upgrade it from Level 1 to Level 5 by playing during the event. A higher level crate means even more rewards – each Level 5 crate includes a permanent emote and a permanent legendary set of the player's choice, along with loads of other fantastic rewards. Teaming up lets players level up their crates faster and trigger team-up rating protection, so it's the best time to drop in and play with friends. Internationally renowned EDM producer and DJ Alan Walker is providing the party soundtrack as the game's Air Drop Carnival Ambassador! His brand new track 'Lands Of The Heroes', initially announced by Alan Walker at the 2023 PUBG Mobile World Invitational and written and produced, especially for the PUBG Mobile community, will play as players explore Cool Island."

