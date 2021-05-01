PUBG Reveals Details To Update 11.2 Now In The Game

Introducing Survivor Pass: Pajama Party – Complete with more than 30 rewards players can unlock as they progress through 50 levels, PUBG Survivor Pass: Pajama Party kicks-off our new way of releasing passes, which are no longer linked in time and theme to a particular season. This gives us more options for content, duration, and even how many passes we choose to release per year. The passes will still follow similar mechanics with missions and rewards, so players pick theirs up and start unlocking today!

Erangel Map Gets Some Updates – Last November, we asked players which places in Erangel could still use some work. After looking over their responses, we opted to focus on the Sosnovka Island bridges. This rework adds more options for players looking to cross the bridge, whether they are looking to directly engage enemies or slip by unnoticed.