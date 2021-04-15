Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey Receives A Release Date

TAITO and Survios have revealed a proper release date today for their upcoming VR title, Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey. The game is being released as part of the original Bubble Bobble's 35th Anniversary as they celebrate the iconic arcade classic that we've come to love. This particular game is going to be available on May 20th, 2021, and will be released on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2. The game puts a twist on the original as you're having to use your skills at making bubbles with a special bubble launcher to also solve complex puzzles in a 3D environment. We got more info here along with the latest trailer for the game showing off the VR skills you'll need.

Puzzle Bobble: VR Vacation Odyssey delivers an all-new, first-person player perspective with 100 three-dimensional levels of bubble bursting action. Aim, match, and burst bubbles to advance through the island environments and master each level with 3-star rankings! Coins are earned and can be exchanged to activate power-ups with clever VR interactions, giving players brand new tools and techniques in bubble solving. Additionally, no Puzzle Bobble is complete without the timeless soundtrack from ZUNTATA. Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey will feature instantly recognizable classics from the original soundtrack, with new, never-before-heard songs composed for Vacation Odyssey. Adding a new element to the classic Japanese franchise, Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey features multiple gameplay modes: Story Mode: Story Mode provides players with 100 progressively challenging levels to clear with 3-star rankings.

Infinite Mode: Shoot and match to a high score as a never-ending wave of bubbles surge on screen.

Online Duel Mode: Challenge the skills of online opponents and send jammer bubbles to a rival's board in this fast-paced 1v1 duel mode.

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey – Quest Announcement Trailer