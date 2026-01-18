Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Digimon, puzzle & Dragons

Puzzle & Dragons Launches Second Digimon Collaboration

Puzzle & Dragons has launched sits second collaboration event with Digimon, as the game has been given a ton of content for a few weeks

Article Summary Puzzle & Dragons celebrates a second Digimon collaboration packed with exclusive content and dungeons.

Pull DigiDestined and Digimon from special Egg Machines for a chance to earn top-tier rewards and characters.

Complete 10 collab-exclusive dungeons and new title challenges for medals, Magic Stones, and rare Digimon.

Unlock collab characters and bonuses via Monster Exchange, MP Shop options, login rewards, and special bundles.

GungHo Online Entertainment has brought back another IP for a new collaboration in Puzzle & Dragons, as Digimon is back in the title for a limited time. This is a massive event with some much content in it, we don't knwo wherer to start. Thankfully, the devs posted a lengthy list of everything you can do, which we have for you below, that will run through February 1, 2026.

Puzzle & Dragons x Digimon – Part 2

Help DigiDestined and Digimon, such as Taichi Yagami & Agumon and Daisuke Motomiya & Veemon, save the Digital World by pulling them and other rewards from Egg Machines. Players can pull the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine or the Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine for seven Magic Stones each.

DigiDungeons

Play through 10 collab-exclusive dungeons that pit DigiDestined and their Digimon against iconic foes.

Digimon Series Quest (Event Quest): Players can clear Quest missions to receive Quest Rewards and raise their Quest Level to receive Quest Level Rewards. One Magic Stone is rewarded for each Quest Level cleared. 10 Magic Stones are rewarded for clearing all 10 Quest Levels. P&D Pass holders can get additional Quest Level Rewards. Select dungeons included in the Quest are: Digimon Series-Novice Digimon Series-Expert MaloMyotismon Descended! Apocalymon Descended! Digimon Series Colosseum! [Agumon] Title Challenge! [Veemon] Title Challenge!

Players can clear Quest missions to receive Quest Rewards and raise their Quest Level to receive Quest Level Rewards. One Magic Stone is rewarded for each Quest Level cleared. 10 Magic Stones are rewarded for clearing all 10 Quest Levels. Digimon Series-Novice / Digimon Series-Expert: Collect Digimon Collab Medals in these Special Dungeons to exchange for limited-time characters at the Monster Exchange. Digimon Series-Novice: Receive various Quest Rewards for each floor, including one billion Coins. Completing all floors grants Omnimon (Reward) as a Quest Reward. Digimon Series-Expert: Receive various Quest Rewards for each floor, including five Rainbowpy. Completing all floors grants one pull from the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine as a Quest Reward. This dungeon will be available starting 1/21, 0:00 (PST).

Collect Digimon Collab Medals in these Special Dungeons to exchange for limited-time characters at the Monster Exchange. MaloMyotismon Descended!: In this Special Dungeon, defeating the boss guarantees MaloMyotismon to drop. Players will receive the ★7+ Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine as a Quest Reward for clearing one floor of the dungeon. Clearing the Annihilation floor for the first time rewards the 4-PvP Icon, Veemon. Multiplayer! MaloMyotismon Descended! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

In this Special Dungeon, defeating the boss guarantees MaloMyotismon to drop. Players will receive the ★7+ Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine as a Quest Reward for clearing one floor of the dungeon. Clearing the Annihilation floor for the first time rewards the 4-PvP Icon, Veemon. Apocalymon Descended!: In this Special Dungeon, defeating the boss guarantees Apocalymon to drop. Players will receive the ★7+ Digimon Adventure Egg Machine as a Quest Reward for clearing one floor of the dungeon. Multiplayer! Apocalymon Descended! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

In this Special Dungeon, defeating the boss guarantees Apocalymon to drop. Players will receive the ★7+ Digimon Adventure Egg Machine as a Quest Reward for clearing one floor of the dungeon. Digimon Series Colosseum!: Clearing the dungeon while using a Digimon Series collab character as the Leader increases the drop rate to 100%. Players will also receive Quest Rewards for clearing missions, including the Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine for clearing the dungeon. Clearing the dungeon for the first time rewards the 4-PvP Icon, Agumon. Multiplayer! Digimon Series Colosseum! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode. To reach a 100% drop rate in Multiplayer, all players must use a Digimon Series collab character as the Leader.

Clearing the dungeon while using a Digimon Series collab character as the Leader increases the drop rate to 100%. Players will also receive Quest Rewards for clearing missions, including the Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine for clearing the dungeon. Clearing the dungeon for the first time rewards the 4-PvP Icon, Agumon. Two Title Challenges arrive in Special Dungeons!: Title Challenges are solo-play only. The first-time clear for each dungeon grants titles via in-game mail. [Veemon] Title Challenge! includes a time limit with a fixed Team. Players will receive the Digimon Collab Medal – Rainbow as a Quest Reward. [Agumon] Title Challenge! includes a time limit with a fixed Helper. Players will receive the Digimon Collab Medal – Rainbow as a Quest Reward.

Title Challenges are solo-play only. The first-time clear for each dungeon grants titles via in-game mail.

Monster Exchange

Once you've collected your collab medals, trade them in at the Monster Exchange for collab-exclusive characters like Tomoro Tenma & Gekkomon and D-Terminal. Digivice will also be available for exchange.

Login Bonuses

Players who log in to Puzzle & Dragons daily will receive bonuses like the Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine. Logging in for 10 days of the collaboration grants two pulls from the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine and two pulls from the Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine.

MP Shop

For the duration of the collaboration, Imperialdramon: Paladin Mode will be available at the MP Shop. Obtaining Imperialdramon: Paladin Mode for the first time will enhance the Collab Enhancement [Digimon Series] badge to Collab Enhancement+ [Digimon Series].

4-PvP Icon

During the collab, players can purchase a new collab-exclusive 4-PvP Icon, Wormmon, with Magic Stones. 4-PvP Icon Patamon will also be available for purchase.

Special Bundles

Power up your team with bundles themed to legendary Digimon.

30 Magic Stones & Imperialdramon: Paladin Mode Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Players will get 30 Magic Stones and Imperialdramon: Paladin Mode from the Imperialdramon: Paladin Mode Egg Machine. For players who own the Collab Enhancement [Digimon Series] badge, it will be enhanced to Collab Enhancement+ [Digimon Series] when they get Imperialdramon: Paladin Mode for the first time.

30 Magic Stones & Omnimon Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Players will get 30 Magic Stones, 300,000 MP, and Omnimon from the Omnimon Egg Machine. Players will also get a special badge, Collab Enhancement [Digimon Series], when they get Omnimon for the first time.

30 Magic Stones & Imperialdramon: Dragon Mode Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Players will get 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and Imperialdramon: Dragon Mode from the Imperialdramon: Dragon Mode Egg Machine. Players will also get a special Digimon Adventure 02 Collab BGM Set when they get Imperialdramon: Dragon Mode for the first time.

30 Magic Stones & Taichi Yagami & Agumon Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Players will get 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and Taichi Yagami & Agumon from the Taichi Yagami & Agumon Egg Machine. Players will also get a special Digimon Adventure Collab BGM Set when they get Taichi Yagami & Agumon for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & Daisuke Motomiya & Veemon Egg Machine – $19.99 USD Players will get 20 Magic Stones and Daisuke Motomiya & Veemon from the Daisuke Motomiya & Veemon Egg Machine. Players will also get a special Digimon Adventure 02 Orbs Skin when they get Daisuke Motomiya & Veemon for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & Yamato Ishida & Gabumon Egg Machine – $19.99 USD Players will get 20 Magic Stones and Yamato Ishida & Gabumon from the Yamato Ishida & Gabumon Egg Machine. Players will also get a special Digimon Adventure Orbs Skin when they get Yamato Ishida & Gabumon for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & ★7+ Digimon Adventure Egg Machine – $19.99 USD Players will get 20 Magic Stones and a ★7+ Rarity character from the ★7+ Digimon Adventure Egg Machine.

20 Magic Stones & ★7+ Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine – $19.99 USD Players will get 20 Magic Stones and a ★7+ Rarity character from the ★7+ Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine.

1 Magic Stone & Digimon Adventure Egg Machine – $0.99 USD Players will get one Magic Stone and a pull from the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine.

1 Magic Stone & Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine – $0.99 USD Players will get one Magic Stone and a pull from the Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine.



