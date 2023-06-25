Posted in: Freedom Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Freedom! Games, indie games, Puzzles For Clef, Weasel Token

Puzzles For Clef Confirmed For Release In Late July

There's a new adorable puzzler game on the way with many cozy vibes as Puzzles For Clef is coming to PC via Steam later next month.

Indie game developer Weasel Token and publisher Freedom Games confirmed their new cozy puzzler game Puzzles For Clef would be released on PC next month. This game is far more a music-themed journey than anything else, as you will encounter tons of puzzles with a bit of a musical twist. You play as a bunny who is solving different challenges as the game tells its story, all of which have been left behind by your sister for you to solve. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below, as they will release it on PC via Steam on July 27th, with a Nintendo Switch version on the way sometime in Q3 2023.

"Puzzles For Clef, the adorable narrative puzzle platformer, sets off on a wholesome journey across an island hiding myriad secrets. Follow the call for family as Clef, an inquisitive bunny presented with a winding, puzzle-filled mission from her sister, Cres. Follow Cres' map across the enchanting island Clef's ancestors once called home, solving intricate puzzles to unearth treasures and illuminating secrets about Clef's familial history. Encounter the island's whimsical denizens, from an artisan blue-footed booby to a towering mechanical dragon, and fulfill their wishes along the way."

"Tour the island and admire beautiful sceneries of lush bamboo forests, crystalline caves, and magnificent clock towers hiding cipher codes and byzantine secrets behind every corner. Piece together every detail to uncover the paramount mystery that lies in Clef's path. Every riddle and island inhabitant holds important clues worthy of deep investigation. Carefully search every nook and cranny for energy crystals of lumenium and tonitrum to restore bell shrines across the island. Bask in the bells' peaceful chimes as they return harmony to each region. Coupled with a magnificent Indie Cup-nominated soundtrack, Clef's journey becomes a therapeutic experience for the eyes and ears."

