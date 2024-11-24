Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Casual Brothers, Hot Rod Mayhem

Racing Game Hot Rod Mayhem Announced For 2025

There's a new indie racing title coming to PC and consoles next year, as Hot Rod Mayhem will bring more action to your drive

Article Summary Unleash your inner racer with Hot Rod Mayhem's action-packed gameplay and vibrant indie charm.

Engage in wacky trials and customize unique racers for unforgettable gaming experiences.

Master an array of hot rods and unleash strategic power-ups to outpace rivals.

Conquer diverse tracks and trials to become the ultimate Hot Rod Mayhem champion.

Indie game developer and publisher Casual Brothers has revealed their latest racing game, Hot Rod Mayhem, will be released in 2025. The game will have you racing as tiny racers around several action-filled tracks as you take on friends both through local co-op and online. While the look of it is different, it does give off the vibes of being every kart racing title you've ever played, down to using power-ups against players with a ton of characters to choose from. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to see a release date for both PC and consoles.

Hot Rod Mayhem

Think you've got what it takes? In Hot Rod Mayhem, each championship unlocks only when you conquer wild, wacky trials designed to put your skills—and sanity—to the test! From insane stunts to high-speed challenges, every trial brings something new to keep you on your toes (or wheels). These aren't your average races; they're the hilarious, heart-racing obstacles standing between you and glory. Buckle up, because Hot Rod Mayhem makes sure every victory is earned!

Customize your racer! Pick your helmet, face, outfit, and color to create your own outrageous, courageous character. Build a wacky ensemble that your rivals will never forget.

Pick your helmet, face, outfit, and color to create your own outrageous, courageous character. Build a wacky ensemble that your rivals will never forget. Choose your hot rod! Take a rip-roaring ride in the Blazing Bullet or cruise in style in the Crimson Cruiser. With a variety of cars to choose from, each with their own unique stats, there's always a fast and flashy hot rod for your racing needs.

Take a rip-roaring ride in the Blazing Bullet or cruise in style in the Crimson Cruiser. With a variety of cars to choose from, each with their own unique stats, there's always a fast and flashy hot rod for your racing needs. Unleash devastating items! Use the Homing Dart to target the leader, the Marble to hit the car ahead, or drop a sneaky Disc that slows anyone who drives over it. Defend yourself with the Shield or speed past the competition with a Turbo Boost.

Use the Homing Dart to target the leader, the Marble to hit the car ahead, or drop a sneaky Disc that slows anyone who drives over it. Defend yourself with the Shield or speed past the competition with a Turbo Boost. Unique trails to master! Jump through hoops, dodge electricity orbs, hit insane speeds on booster pads, and complete daring feats in special trials.

Jump through hoops, dodge electricity orbs, hit insane speeds on booster pads, and complete daring feats in special trials. Race through epic tracks! Feel the chill on Snow Summit, charge through Cyber City, or celebrate on the Mariachi Mile! Each track offers forward, mirrored, reversed, and twisted modes for added chaos!

Feel the chill on Snow Summit, charge through Cyber City, or celebrate on the Mariachi Mile! Each track offers forward, mirrored, reversed, and twisted modes for added chaos! Become the champion! Compete in ten cups, each starting with a unique trial to test your skills! Master these tricky challenges and show off your prowess to claim your spot on the podium.

