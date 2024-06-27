Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Indie Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Radikal Fighters, Saber Madrid

Radikal Fighters officially Releases For PS5 & Steam

After a few months of being teased, 3D Realms has officially published Radikal Fighters for both the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

Article Summary Radikal Fighters launches on PS5 & Steam with a new trailer.

Featuring fast-paced multiplayer action in a blocky 3D world.

Battle Royale & Paint Rush: Two dynamic, competitive game modes.

Outwit opponents with unique weapons, perks, and strategies.

Saber Madrid and 3D Realms have officially released Radikal Fighters today, as you can play it right now on the PS5 and PC via Steam. The game had been teased for a few months as they were working on this fast-paced multiplayer top-down shooter, as you'll play one of several maniacal shooter characters who have to collect dots in this blocky-shaped world. All while fighting off other players attempting to do the same. The game is simply dumb multiplayer fun. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game is now live.

Radikal Fighters

Prepare to jump into battle in the vibrant, cartoonish world of Radikal Fighters, a mayhem-fueled top-down shooter. Experience fast-paced PvP battles in two exciting game modes! In Battle Royale, you'll navigate the streets of Radikal City as a lone wolf or with friends, in a frenzied free-for-all where the last player standing reigns supreme. Use your unique perks, weapons, and gear to outsmart and outfight other players in intense battles! Or join Paint Rush, a thrilling team-based mode where three crews fight for control of the arena by coloring as many dots as possible. Coordinate with your teammates, strategize to cover the most ground, and thwart your opponents' efforts in this super-fast, color-splattered frenzy. Get ready to jump into the action and prove your skills in the absurd world of Radikal Fighters!

Battle Royale: Dive into a chaotic free-for-all where only the last fighter standing wins. Explore the vibrant streets of Radikal City, filled with surprises and hazards. Use your unique perks, weapons, and gear to outsmart and outfight other players in fast-paced, intense battles.

