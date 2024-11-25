Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Plarium, Raid: Shadow Legends | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, skeletor

Raid: Shadow Legends Adds He-Man For Limited-Time Event

Raid: Shadow Legends has a new limited-time crossover event kicking off today, as He-Man and Skeletor have been added to the game

Unlock Skeletor for free via the 14-day loyalty program by logging in seven times before Dec 25.

He-Man is an Elite Champion Pass reward, available until January 25, 2025.

Experience unique abilities from the Masters of the Universe franchise.

Mobile developer and publisher Plarium revealed their latest crossover for Raid: Shadow Legends this morning, as the Masters of the Universe are added to the game. Specifically, the two most iconic members of the franchise, He-Man and Skeletor, have been added as characters to choose from, each coming with their own unique abilities and powers that draw from their legacy across TV, film, and comics as part of a partnership with Universal Products & Experiences and Mattel. As part of the promotion for this, they have created a retro trailer (seen above) reminiscent of the 1980s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon series. With a cameo from Deathknight, making his way around to become Skeletor's latest henchman. We have more details about the event below from the devs, as it kicks off today and will run through the first week of January.

Raid: Shadow Legends x Masters of the Universe

Beginning today through January 8, 2025, players can unlock Skeletor, the evil Lord of Destruction, for free through a 14-day loyalty program. To participate, players must log into Raid: Shadow Legends on seven different days before December 25, 2024, to permanently add this Legendary Champion to their roster. As a member of the Knights Revenant faction, Skeletor excels as a support Champion that applies powerful buffs and debuffs while controlling the Turn Meter during combat.

The heroic defender of Castle Grayskull, He-Man, can be obtained as the final reward of the Elite Champion Pass feature, which allows players to complete Daily Quests and earn exclusive Champion-specific rewards. As a Sacred Order faction member, He-Man serves as a powerful attacker capable of overwhelming any opponent. A basic version of the Champion Pass, which includes a He-Man avatar and other in-game rewards, is available to all players for free. Both tiers of the Champion Pass will run through January 25, 2025, with December 25, 2024, being the last day to enroll.

