Railway Islands 2 Arrives On Xbox & PC Next Week

Railway Islands 2 is coming to Windows PC as well as Xbox consoles next week, giving those players a chance to experience the sequel

Article Summary Railway Islands 2 arrives on Xbox & Windows PC on January 8, 2025, after previous releases on Steam and Switch.

Offers a complete package with all updates, eliminating the need for new players to catch up on past content.

Players manage two trains on shared railways, solving puzzles across 40 islands to ensure safe deliveries.

Features immersive seasonal settings, soothing music, and a Level Editor to design custom islands and railways.

Indie game developer Rising Moon Games, working with publisher Mens Sana Interactive, has confirmed the PC and Xbox release date for Railway Islands 2. Technically, the game has already been out on PC for over a year on Steam, and as far as console releases, it was dropped onto Nintendo Switch back in June. But this is specific to the Windows PC shop, which is tied to Xbox in a few ways, so it's getting a proper release on everything tied to Microsoft. This is everything from the game, including all of the updates and content released since launch, all in one complete package, so you do not have to play catch-up to the other two editions. We have the latest trailer for you to check out above so you can see what it will play like as the game arrives on both platforms on January 8, 2025.

Railway Islands 2

Welcome to the long-awaited sequel of the beloved railway puzzle game! Once again, you take on the role of managing railway lines in charming island settings, now with the added challenge of coordinating up to two trains to safely transport passengers and packages to their destinations. With shared railways, strategic route-building and proper railway switch placement are crucial to prevent collisions! A minimalist and relaxing experience with a unique look. You are the manager of a railway line responsible for delivering resources to Islanders, residents of a group of distant islands. Create a safe path and deliver all the resources to the small towns on the islands. Experience a minimalist and soothing journey with a unique aesthetic:

Solve puzzles across 40 distinct islands.

Immerse yourself in a different setting for each season of the year.

Enjoy satisfying and relaxing music and sound effects.

Unleash your creativity and problem-solving skills! Design your own islands and railways using the intuitive Level Editor.

