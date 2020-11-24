Rainbow Six Siege Comes To Next-Gen Consoles On December 1st

Ubisoft finally revealed today that Rainbow Six Siege will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/s on December 1st. According to the company, these versions of the game will allow gameplay in 4K and up to 120 fps, so you'll be getting the full experience out of each version. Players who already own the game on a previous-gen console will be able to upgrade their version on the same family of devices without having to pay anything. We have the finer details from the developers as to what you can expect from these versions below, as well as a trailer showing the game off in a new light.

Current Rainbow Six Siege players on PlayStation4 or Xbox One will be able to keep their progression, and also upgrade their game at no extra cost on the same family of devices. Cross-generation play is also available within the same family of devices, allowing PlayStation5 players to face PlayStation4 players, and Xbox One players to face Xbox Series X|S players. Cross-play between different families of consoles or between PC and consoles is not currently supported. Players on next-gen consoles will be able to experience Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege with the highest graphical enhancements the game has yet to offer. These enhancements will offer multiple options for prioritizing either performance or resolution, granted players are equipped with a compatible device: 4K resolution (PlayStation5, Xbox Series X) / 1080p (Xbox Series S)

120 fps (PlayStation5, Xbox Series X)

DualSense™ wireless controller capabilities for even deeper immersion (PlayStation5)

Activities support for the most popular playlists so players can dive into the game faster (PlayStation5) The following features are also being implemented for an enhanced next-gen experience on all platforms: Better accessibility (readability options, text to speech and speech to text)

Quick start (optimized login flow, streamlined intro sequence)

Ubisoft Connect overlay