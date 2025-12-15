Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: rainbow six: siege, ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege Launches New Wildcards Siege Event Today

Rainbow Six Siege has an all-new event happening now, as Wildcards Siege celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the title with familiar additions

Ubisoft has launched a new event in Rainbow Six Siege today, as players can now take part in the Wildcards Siege event. This new event celebrates the game's 10th Anniversary in a different way with mechanics and modifiers inspired by Siege history that longtime fans will recognize right out of the game. We have more details about it below as the event will run until January 5.

Rainbow Six Siege – Wildcards Siege

Wildcards Siege event matches are best-of-five Bomb mode showdowns. Each round, players are presented with a selection of modifiers to vote on; each player gets one vote, and the top two most-voted modifiers will go into effect for the next round. There is a wide range of available modifiers, including Multi-pick, which allows duplicate Operator selections (a team of 5 Kapkans?), and Tactical Realism, a throwback mode which strips away HUD elements for a more immersive experience. Modifiers can also impact available Operators (e.g. Redhammer squad members only), require all players to use a specific type of weapon, or reverse movement inputs. The latter is a reference to a notorious bug from Siege's past, but rest assured that all modifiers have been tweaked with the goal of all players having fun, or at least facing an equal challenge.

House Map at Dusk: In keeping with the anniversary celebration theme, Wildcards Siege matches are played on the House map. House was the first map showcased when Rainbow Six Siege was revealed at E3 2014, though it has undergone significant renovations over the years; Wildcards Siege is played at dusk on the reworked version of House.

In keeping with the anniversary celebration theme, Wildcards Siege matches are played on the House map. House was the first map showcased when Rainbow Six Siege was revealed at E3 2014, though it has undergone significant renovations over the years; Wildcards Siege is played at dusk on the reworked version of House. Community Artist Bundles: The Wildcards Siege event collection features four Operator bundles created by four artists from the Siege community. These artists worked with the Siege dev team to pick their preferred Operator, develop their unique look, and implement the design into the game. There is a Smoke bundle designed by Leotta, a Valkyrie bundle designed by YiRan, a Nøkk bundle designed by LevaSoj, and a Vigil bundle designed by Fenja.

The Wildcards Siege event collection features four Operator bundles created by four artists from the Siege community. These artists worked with the Siege dev team to pick their preferred Operator, develop their unique look, and implement the design into the game. There is a Smoke bundle designed by Leotta, a Valkyrie bundle designed by YiRan, a Nøkk bundle designed by LevaSoj, and a Vigil bundle designed by Fenja. Complete the Wildcards Siege Event Collection: In addition to the four community artist bundles, the Wildcards Siege event also offers a weapon kit with four weapon skins, one each for the MP7, the 552 Commando, the UMP45, and the AK-12. There is also a signature bundle, including a universal weapon skin, an attachment skin, a drone skin, and a charm. Players who complete the collection will unlock the Memento reward: a 3D-animated legendary skin for the AR33 used by Thatcher and Flores.

