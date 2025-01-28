Posted in: Board Games, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons

Ravensburger Announces Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons

Two tabletop franchises collide in the latest title from Ravensburger, as Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons will be released this year

Article Summary Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons merges two iconic tabletop franchises for an exciting new board game experience.

Players unite to battle classic D&D monsters like the Beholder, using a d20 for dynamic gameplay.

This fifth Horrified entry features cooperative strategies, thematic challenges, and narrative-driven adventure.

Ravensburger and Wizards of the Coast promise a board game that honors D&D's epic storytelling and lore.

Ravensburger has partnered up with Wizards of the Coast to mash two tabletop properties together into a new board game, as they revealed Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons. Much like previous entries in the series, the game will take iconic monsters from D&D and throw them into the game as characters to play, all of whom are trying to achieve their own goals. The team only revealed the cover, which may change in time, and some minor details with the announcement below. But a final design of the board was not revealed, and the release window is currently set for Summer 2025.

Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons

Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons will become the fifth entry in the popular Horrified franchise from Ravensburger and will feature gameplay elements familiar to players of other games in the series. In Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons, players will work together to face monsters and puzzle-like obstacles to gather item tokens, protect citizens and avoid attacks. Unique and thematic challenges for each monster further immerse players into the detailed setting and story. One of the monsters that fans can expect to see featured in Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons is the Beholder. Often described as a "Sphere of Many Eyes," the Beholder was one of the original enemies featured in D&D's initial launch in 1974. In addition to familiar monsters, Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons will also introduce gameplay utilizing a d20, or 20-sided die.

"The extensive lore and world-building of D&D enables players to embark on epic journeys as they quest to battle deadly foes, uncover secrets and make memories together," said Dan Rawson, Senior Vice President, D&D, RPG and Hasbro Direct at Wizards of the Coast. "Connection and storytelling are at the core of D&D, and we're always looking for new ways for players to immerse themselves in the fantasy realm. Bringing the franchise's rich characters to something like Horrified, which features narrative-driven adventure and cooperative gameplay, just feels natural."

"Anyone who knows anything about D&D knows how essential a d20 is to gameplay, so when the opportunity for us to create a Horrified game with D&D monsters came to us, we knew what we had to do," said Mike Mulvihill, Game Development Manager at Ravensburger. "It is an honor to merge the historical and awesome worlds and themes of D&D with the immersive cooperative play that we crafted with Horrified. We believe we have created a board game that will please both dedicated fan bases."

