Razer Announces Blackshark V2 Pro For Xbox & PlayStation

Razer has brought one of their most impressive gaming headsets to consoles as they revealed the Blackshark V2 Pro for Xbox and PlayStation.

Article Summary Razer unveils Blackshark V2 Pro headset for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Features HyperClear Mic and sound profiles tuned for popular games.

The design prioritizes comfort with lightweight build and memory foam cushions.

Long battery life with up to 48 hours on console and 70 hours on PC.

Razer revealed a new addition to their gaming headset lineup for console players, as the team has launched the Blackshark V2 Pro for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The entire setup for these was to bring the best of the PC model over to consoles with better comfort so it doesn't feel like its hanging on your head for long gaming sessions, as well as the best possible audio for both coms and gameplay so you know exactly what's happening when in the thick of it. They practically made this for esports players but designed it so that casual gamers have an end-all-be-all headset for their every need. The design comes in two colors: white for your PS5 owners, and black for the XSX|S players. We have more info on both models below, as they are going for $200 online and at select locations.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro for Consoles

Featuring the Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic, the console editions maintain the acclaimed high-definition, pro-level voice quality of its PC counterpart. Surpassing the expectations for wireless headset mic performance, this next-gen detachable mic captures an astounding level of detail in gamers' voices through a wider frequency range of sound. As a result, every shotcall with teammates comes through clearly, with rich, natural tones. Tuned in collaboration with some of the top esports' athletes in the world, gamers can experience the same audio as the pros do in competitive play. The BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation and for Xbox comes pre-loaded with onboard sound profiles tuned for Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. Xbox Gamers can also adjust their game/chat audio balance directly on the headset, with no additional software required.

Design & Comfort

The BlackShark V2 Pro defies expectations with its ultra-light design, weighing in at a mere 320 grams (about 11.29 oz). This lightweight build ensures fatigue-free gaming sessions, allowing players to focus on what truly matters: victory. But it's not just about weight—the headband features a soft, pressure-free cushion meticulously crafted to provide optimal support without compromising comfort, even on marathon gaming nights. Thanks to the passive noise cancellation of the plush memory foam ear cushions, gamers will be cocooned in a world of immersive sound, free from distractions. The BlackShark V2 Pro for console narrows the gap between console and PC gaming excellence by amplifying the best competitive features for pro gamers. With its long-lasting battery life (ranging from up to 48 hours on console and up to 70 hours on PC), groundbreaking microphone, crystal-clear audio, and exceptional comfort, not only does it follow in the footsteps of its PC counterpart but also sets a new benchmark for esports headsets within the console gaming landscape.

