Razer Launches New Basilisk V3 Pro 35K Gaming Mouse

Razer has launched an all-new gaming mouse this week, as they revealed the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, both wired and wireless in black and white

Among the many announcements Razer has made in the past week, the latest is the launch of a new gaming mouse in the form of the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K. According to the team, the focus of this mouse was for players who put a priority on customizability, immersion, and convenience. They've done their best with this one as this is a fully customizable wireless ergonomic gaming mouse (or wired if you prefer) that comes with a series of quality-of-life upgrades that contribute to the personalization. You're getting 13 customizable controls, multi-zone Chroma RGB with an underglow, wireless charging compatibility, extended battery life, and more in either black or white. We have more details below, as it's being sold for $70 wired and $160 wireless.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K

Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2: First used in the mouse of champions, the Razer Viper V3 Pro, this sensor delivers unrivaled precision on any surface. Enhanced by intelligent features like Smart Tracking, the sensor automatically detects surface types to adjust the tracking algorithm accordingly, ensuring optimal performance on different materials. This feature, combined with Motion Sync, synchronizes data from input to PC for more responsive tracking. Gamers can adjust to 1-DPI precision, or port over the sensitivity settings that they are accustomed to, in just three quick steps.

Extended Battery Life: Enjoy up to 140 hours on Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, or up to 210 hours on Bluetooth, on a single charge, allowing for marathon-long gaming sessions without interruption.

Configurable Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel: Offers customizable scrolling experiences from smooth, free-spinning to tactile incremental movements. Users can also auto-switch between the two based on their scroll speed in Smart-Reel mode—now configurable on the new Synapse 4. In addition, gamers can layer on preferred scroll acceleration settings to amplify their virtual scrolling speed.

