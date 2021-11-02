Razer Unveils New Pro Productivity Line Of Peripherals

Razer unveiled a brand new set of gaming peripherals this week as they are creating more options for work with their Pro Productivity line. The goal behind them is to give players pro-gaming gear that also works well for daily everyday work, which has become essential since many are still working from home during the pandemic, or are making the change to do so full-time. The three items revealed today were the Pro Type Ultra, the Pro Click Mini, and the Pro Glide XXL. We got more info on all three below as they're now on sale via their website and select retailers.

With a sleek, compact form factor, the Pro Click Mini has been designed to easily fit into any bag, briefcase, or backpack, for use on-the-go, but is just as well suited for everyday desktop and workstation use. Using silent, tactile switches, rated for up to 15 million clicks, the Pro Click Mini delivers maximum productivity with minimum sound for a distraction-free experience in the office, coffee shop, train or at home. Connectable to up to 3 devices via Bluetooth, and a fourth with the 2.4 GHz dongle, the Pro Click Mini can be used to control multiple devices without the need to constantly pair and unpair each time. Using Razer HyperSpeed Technology via the supplied 2.4 GHz dongle, the Pro Click Mini delivers an industry-leading fast, reliable, and lag-free wireless connection to desktop or laptop PCs. At the heart of the Pro Click Mini is the Razer 5G Advanced optical sensor, providing incredible accuracy, improving efficiency in tasks demanding precise control. The new Razer HyperScroll wheel can switch between Free-Spin and Tactile scrolling modes for quick and easy navigation of large documents and webpages, while the 4-way tilt-click function allows for easy horizontal scrolling and movement. With an additional 7 fully programmable buttons for ease of use in multiple applications, the Pro Click Mini is a versatile, capable mouse, perfect for the demands of modern office work.

Refined and improved through community feedback, the Razer Pro Type Ultra is the next generation of Razer's Pro series of keyboards, bringing a quieter, more luxurious typing experience to the office space. With silent mechanical switches, rated for up to 80 million presses, the keycaps feature a soft-touch coating for all-day typing comfort. A plush leatherette wrist rest provides further support and eases potential wrist strain throughout the day. With support for both Bluetooth and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, the Pro Type Ultra can be connected to 4 devices simultaneously, with a single button press easily switching between connected devices. With over 200 hours of battery life, and in-use cable charging, the Pro Type Ultra is the ultimate productivity keyboard for the modern office. Both the Pro Type Ultra and Pro Click Mini are supplied with the Razer™ Productivity Dongle, allowing users to connect both devices to a single dongle, freeing up an essential USB port but maintaining the fast, lag-free Razer HyperSpeed Wireless connection for both devices.

Completing the new line up of Razer's productivity peripherals, the Pro Glide XXL is a full desk width, soft mouse mat and the ideal companion to the Pro Click mouse. With a textured micro-weave surface, for highly accurate mouse tracking, bonded to a high-density rubber base layer, the Pro Glide XXL provides a cushioned surface across the width of the desk, to increase comfort and minimize fatigue. The Pro Glide XXL is the perfect complement surface for the Pro Click Mini and Pro Type Ultra, giving a defined, professional look to the workspace with increased mouse control and comfort.