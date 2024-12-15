Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Realize Music: Sing

Realize Music: Sing Announced For Meta Quest in 2025

A new music app called Realize Music: Sing will be coming to Meta Quest in early 2025, but it will also be a subscription-based service

Article Summary Explore Realize Music: Sing, a VR app merging music, wellness, and vocalization for a unique experience.

Enjoy a vast music library and voice-reactive environments that enhance your immersive journey.

Create and share community playlists, engaging in a collaborative music experience.

Unlock therapeutic benefits, reducing stress and promoting relaxation through singing and music.

Realize Music Inc. has announced a brand-new music app coming to VR, as they revealed Realize Music: Sing this past week for Meta Quest. The design of this app is to bring people closer to their connection with music and the artists who make it, by "creating immersive audio-visual journeys while utilizing vocalization aimed at providing therapeutic benefits." It sounds like a cool app; however, it's going to be a subscription-based service, as they want $10 a month or $100 a year to use it. You can read more about it here as the app launches on January 23, 2025.

Realize Music: Sing

Realize Music: Sing is an innovative virtual reality application that brings people into a deeper relationship with their favorite music and artists. By creating immersive audio-visual journeys while utilizing vocalization aimed at providing therapeutic benefits, Realize Music: Sing seeks to offer a unique combination of entertainment and wellness geared towards reducing stress, promoting relaxation, and releasing endorphins. Realize Music: Sing is supported by innovative licensing deals with two of the world's leading music companies, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, with more to be announced. Users will have access to all genres of music with a continuously growing library featuring new music dropping every week.

Extensive Music Library: Access more than 1 million songs, updated weekly, ensuring a vast and ever-expanding selection to suit every musical taste and mood.

Access more than 1 million songs, updated weekly, ensuring a vast and ever-expanding selection to suit every musical taste and mood. Voice-Reactive Environments: Engage with dynamic visuals that respond to your singing, creating a deeply immersive experience where your voice shapes the world around you. New worlds dropping bi-weekly!

Engage with dynamic visuals that respond to your singing, creating a deeply immersive experience where your voice shapes the world around you. New worlds dropping bi-weekly! Lyric Visualization: Watch lyrics transform into captivating visual effects as you sing, enhancing the emotional and sensory connection to the music.

Watch lyrics transform into captivating visual effects as you sing, enhancing the emotional and sensory connection to the music. Customizable Settings: Personalize your environment and experience by selecting different settings and visual themes, making each session uniquely yours.

Personalize your environment and experience by selecting different settings and visual themes, making each session uniquely yours. Interactive Activities: Enhance your musical journey with 3D painting and air drumming activities in connection with the music, adding layers of creativity and interaction and getting the rest of your body moving for additional benefit.

Enhance your musical journey with 3D painting and air drumming activities in connection with the music, adding layers of creativity and interaction and getting the rest of your body moving for additional benefit. Advanced Navigation: Utilize seamless voice-command navigation for an intuitive and hands-free experience, allowing you to focus entirely on the music.

Utilize seamless voice-command navigation for an intuitive and hands-free experience, allowing you to focus entirely on the music. Community Playlists: Create, share, and explore playlists with others, fostering a collaborative and social musical environment.

Create, share, and explore playlists with others, fostering a collaborative and social musical environment. Therapeutic Benefits: Use vocalization to aim for stress reduction and relaxation, tapping into the specific therapeutic power of music and singing to enhance well-being and personal expression.

Use vocalization to aim for stress reduction and relaxation, tapping into the specific therapeutic power of music and singing to enhance well-being and personal expression. Invite Your Friends Over!: Use your headset's ability to cast users' view to a smart TV, phone, or computer for more social settings.

