Rec Room Debuts New Halloween-Themed Area "The House Of Terror"

Rec Room has officially launched its own Halloween addition to its platform, as players can jump into The House Of Terror. We had a chance to check this out as the developers have put together their own customized haunted house experience inside the game. A first for them as they have taken an interactive element and changed it up so that people can experience going through a haunted attraction with a couple of twists. The primary one is that, unlike physical locations, this one has a few options that will take you to surreal areas that have their own theme beyond just exploring a spooky mansion. We got to experience first hand going through one of these doors and onto a spaceship where we were being stalked by an alien. Players can tour the virtual haunted house starting today, all sanctioned by the Haunt Society, and be able to gather in the main theater for a virtual screening of the 2014 found footage horror film, The Houses October Built. We have screenshots and the trailer for this experience below, along with some additional info and quotes from the company.

"Rec Room players will enter "The House of Terror" through the all-new Haunt Society room. There, they will come upon a winding maze that leads to an abandoned space station haunted by the ghosts of an intergalactic expedition gone dead wrong. This experience is not for the faint of heart, as the undead and their extraterrestrial captors have a propensity for jump scares! The House of Terror was created using Rec Room Studio, an upcoming Unity-based feature set that adds all new powerful creation tools for creators to build and publish rooms using the power of the Unity Editor. More than 5,000 people have already signed up for the early private beta program, and those interested in learning more can sign up at RecRoom.com/studio."

"At Rec Room, we're always seeking out new avenues for social experiences on the platform, and there's no better way to bond with friends than surviving a haunted house together!" said Nick Butera, Build Team Lead at Rec Room. "Our team pulled out all the stops designing The House of Terror in tandem with Haunt Society, and we're so excited for players to experience it first-hand."

"When Rec Room approached us to help create 'The House of Terror,' we saw it as an amazing opportunity to engage with members of the haunt community around the world," said Bobby Roe, Co-Founder of Haunt Society. "Haunt Society was founded to showcase the best-haunted houses around the world, so it was an honor and privilege to partner with Rec Room to lend our experience. For thrill-seekers, we always encourage you to visit your local haunted houses, but now you have the option to enter a new haunt experience in the daytime, too."