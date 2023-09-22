Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Nacli, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 26: Nacli Line

Our series spotlighting the new species include in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved moves to the Nacli family.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at the Nacli line from this set.

The Nacli line makes its Pokémon TCG debut in this set. Nacli is a new Rock-type species that evolves into Naclstack, which then evolves to the ultimate level of Garganacl. Let's take a look at the Dex entries from these Pokémon who debuted in the Scarlet & Violet games, starting with Nacli:

It was born in a layer of rock salt deep under the earth. This species was particularly treasured in the old days, as they would share precious salt. The ground scrapes its body as it travels, causing it to leave salt behind. Salt is constantly being created and replenished inside Nacli's body.

Now, Naclstack:

This Pokémon dry cures its prey by spraying salt over them. The curing process steals away the water in the prey's body. It compresses rock salt inside its body and shoots out hardened salt pellets with enough force to perforate an iron sheet.

Finally, Garganacl:

Garganacl will rub its fingertips together and sprinkle injured Pokémon with salt. Even severe wounds will promptly heal afterward. Many Pokémon gather around Garganacl, hoping to lick at its mineral-rich salt.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

