Rec Room Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration

Time to become one of the heroes in a half shell as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be coming to Rec Room in a new collab.

Rec Room has partnered up with Paramount to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles over to the game for their latest collaboration. This new content aims at giving players of all ages a new experience that will stir up nostalgia in your hearts as you dress up like the iconic heroes in a half shell and go off on a new quest-like experience. Train like the turtles in their home within the sewers of New York, then battle it out against Shredder as you collect new items and special powerups along the way. As well as pizza, lots of pizza. We have more info on the new content, as it will go live next week.

"Rec Room users will be able to style their avatars in the likeness of their favorite TMNT characters, including Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, or even the infamous Shredder. But that's not all—alongside the introduction of these beloved costumes, the partnership will unveil an immersive 4v1 adventure, The Trials of TMNT on Rec Room, where players will band together as a team and take on formidable foes, all under the guidance of the Turtles themselves. The Trials of TMNT and the new set of avatar costumes will be available across all platforms beginning November 15, 2023. These limited-edition items make a great holiday gift for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans everywhere and can be given through Gift Cards, available on Rec.net as well as select retailers. Gift cards can be redeemed at recroom.com/redeem for Tokens and Rec Room + Memberships."

"This partnership provides an incredible opportunity for our players to engage with a timeless brand that spans generations," said Mannat Sra, Head of Partnerships at Rec Room. "The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles embody the values of teamwork, fun, playfulness, and a little friendly competition — values that deeply resonate with our vibrant community of players."

