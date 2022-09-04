The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 41: Rainbow Pokémon

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move to the Secret Rare section of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with all nine Rainbow Rare Pokémon included in this expansion.

Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance includes seven Rainbow Rare VSTAR and two Rainbow Rare VMAX. The Rainbow Rare VSTAR includes:

Hisuian Lilligant VSTAR

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR

Hisuian Typhlosion VSTAR

Hisuian Decidueye VSTAR

Kleavor VSTAR

Hisuian Samurott VSTAR

Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR

Notably, every single VSTAR is either a new species or a new form of an existing species that was released in the early 2022 open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus which added the ancient land of Hisui to the franchise.

The Rainbow Rare Pokémon VMAX in this set include:

Heatran VMAX

Machamp VMAX

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Secret Rare section of the set.