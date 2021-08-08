Recompile Receives A New Environmental Teaser Trailer

Dear Villagers has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming game Recompile going over the environment in the game. The trailer isn't super long, in fact, it's less than a minute. But you're given a pretty good idea of how this hackable planet will operate to a small degree and how the levels will change as you make your way around it. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still set for release on August 19th.

Witness the birth of sapient AI in this sprawling atmospheric hacking adventure. Combining traditional Metroidvania mechanics with a dynamic branching narrative system, Recompile challenges players to explore, fight, hack and survive. Discover the many secrets beneath the ancient digital landscape, and prepare for system-wide reconfiguration. The game's entire narrative takes place within 1 second of real time.

Delve into the ancient, sprawling ruins of the Mainframe and discover a range of traversal abilities to help you on your journey towards attaining true sapience. The game has multiple endings based on the players actions; you can repair systems, restore lost data, hack or destroy enemies, all whilst uncovering the truth about the Hypervisor and the original purpose of the Mainframe. The inhabitants of the Mainframe are strange and diverse, and many are found to be inherently hostile. A full complement of powerful weapons and abilities are available to help you survive, defend and destroy. Many environmental features, such locked doors, forcefields, elevators and even enemy spawning systems are all powered by intricate, interconnected logic gate circuitry.

Nothing is hardcoded, everything is systemic, and all fully exploitable. Logic gates can be freely inverted (and reverted), allowing puzzles or other threatening obstacles to be peacefully and safely bypassed. Even the inhabitants themselves can be tampered with, their programming changed to follow the player's commands. The story explores everything from machine sentience to the nature of choice. Life and death. Chaos and determinism. Sentience and sapience. Intelligence exists in many forms. In this dying world, one must explore all possibilities. Observe and respect all perspectives. Only then, can we truly survive.