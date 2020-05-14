Registration Is Now Open For Brazil's BIG Digital Festival

This week, organizers for Brazil's Independent Games (BIG Digital) Festival announced that registration for the 2020 event is now open. COVID-19 may have canceled anything physical actually happening in Brazil, but the eighth annual event will carry on in a digital formation from June 22nd-26th, 2020. Companies like Ubisoft, Marvelous, and DANGEN Entertainment have already come on-board as part of the developer's side of the convention with more expected to be announced in the days and weeks to come. The event carrying on is a pretty big deal as this is the largest independent games festival in Latin America, equal that to PAX West in North America. For some in the region, this is THE only games festival they attend every year. So for them to carry on while the world is trying to recover is a major step for them. You can read more below along with a quote from the announcement.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring together developers, publishers, and industry video game industry leaders to meet and learn from each other," said Eliana Russi, executive manager of Brazil Games — the export program created by the Brazilian Independent Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. "The ability to meet with the leading companies within the industry is essential to the growth of independent studios, and we are thrilled to facilitate these critical meetings through BIG Digital 2020." Since 2012, BIG Festival — which hosted more than 20,000 visitors last year — has become the most important business-to-business gaming event in Latin America, where hundreds of innovative studios connect with global publishers and investors. BIG estimates that last year's event generated $65 million (USD) in business, with over 4,000 meetings between 630 industry professionals from 24 countries during the festival's tenure. BIG Festival recently announced BIG Digital — a fully online version of its traditional event. Its aim is to ensure developers have access to industry peers, strategic partners, and presentations that are vital to their ongoing success and growth. The event's dedicated matchmaking platform will provide crucial business networking opportunities previously only possible at the physical event.