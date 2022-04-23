Relic Hunters Legend Gets New Publisher With Gearbox Publishing

Developer Rogue Snail announced this week that their game Relic Hunters Legends will be published by Gearbox Publishing. The game has been in development literally for years without a sign of it being published anytime soon since the last time we talked about it in 2018. Now the game has a glimmer of hope as Gearbox will take over the publishing duties and hopefully will start speeding the process along. It should be noted that even though they're involved, it didn't change the fact that we still don't have a release date. While we are hopeful this means it will be out by the holidays, we're guessing the safe bet is 2023. Here's a few quotes from the announcement as we wait for more info to come.

"We are excited to partner with Rogue Snail to bring Relic Hunters Legend to life," said Steve Gibson, president of Gearbox Publishing. "We have a love for looter-shooters at Gearbox, and we can't wait to take what we've learned to help this amazing team."

"We have been working closely with Gearbox Publishing for the past 2 years, and it feels great to finally announce our partnership to the world," said Mark Venturelli, CEO of Rogue Snail. "The synergy between our companies is amazing, and Relic Hunters Legend has been elevated by it for sure. We can't wait to show more of the game in the coming months!"

"We're thrilled to have helped structure the deal with Rogue Snail. Our goal at GTR has always been to find the best developers and help them improve their projects to the highest standards," said Pontus Mähler, Vice President at Global Global Top Round. "Gearbox Publishing is a publisher we've been wanting to work with for a long time. It is the perfect partner to help Rogue Snail thrive and continue building out the Relic Hunters universe. The possibilities are endless."