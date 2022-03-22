Renegade Game Studios Announces My Little Pony Roleplaying Game

The latest TTRPG to come from Renegade Game Studios will have magic and friendship in the My Little Pony Roleplaying Game. The team is taking the characters from the animated series and putting them in a world for you to explore, as you create your own MLP characters and bring them to life the same way you would Pathfinder or Dungeons & Dragons. And they are going all out for this one as it's not just a core rulebook they're releasing (which you can see the cover of below), they're going all out with a GM Screen, Game Dice, a Dice Bag, a Character Journal, and a Deluxe Core Rulebook. All of which have been put up for pre-order and will release sometime in Q3 2022. You can read up on most of the items below.

Core Rulebook: In the My Little Pony Roleplaying Game, players craft their own custom pony character to use in their storytelling game of friendship and magic, as they combat various Threats and other problems in Equestria and beyond throughout their adventures, led by their Game Master. The Game Master can use pre-written adventures (in the Core Rulebook and supplements) or use adventure hooks presented in the book to create all new stories for the players to enjoy.

GM Screen: In a Jam is a perfect follow-up adventure to the introductory adventure found in the My Little Pony Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook.

Game Dice: This 8-piece dice set is what everypony needs to play the My Little Pony Roleplaying Game! The set includes a d4, d6, d8, d10, d12, two d20s, and a D2, a two-sided coin that has My Little Pony icons on each side., these dice will help you harness the magic of friendship with every roll!

Dice Bag: Keep your dice and other gaming accessories at hand in this premium quality My Little Pony Roleplaying Game dice bag! Perfect for use while playing the My Little Pony Roleplaying Game or in any other gaming session where you want to show off your fandom! Featuring high quality construction with soft fabric exterior and protective liner, along with a locking drawstring clasp, your dice will be safe and secure. Measures 6.25 in x 8.5 in.

Character Journal: This journal contains expanded character sheets, character-building prompts and history pages, and linen-look hardcover book with 80 pages and ribbon bookmark.