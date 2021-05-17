Renegade Game Studios Announces Transformers Deck-Building Game

Renegade Game Studios revealed their latest card game on the way with the Transformers Deck-Building Game. This game will attempt to bring the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons to life as you will fight against them in two different modes, transforming between vehicle and bot. You can play the game solo with random card pulls or against an opponent who takes on the role of the Decepticons. The game is actually designed to be played by up to 5 players with your average game going between 45-90 minutes.

Right now the company is offering up the Core Set on their website, which will give you everything you need to play. But down the road, they are planning to have expansions with playable Decepticons and more possibilities that dip into the Transformers universe. Pre-orders are now open right now as all orders will come with the Transformers Deck-Building Game Bonus Pack #1, featuring the fan-favorite music lover Jazz as a playable character. Along with four additional promos for you to encounter as you travel The Matrix. The game will be officially released sometime in August 2021.