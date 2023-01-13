Black Desert's Latest Character Additions Are Coming To PC Shortly The latest additions that Pearl Abyss made to the Black Desert franchise will finally be coming to the PC version soon.

Pearl Abyss revealed today that the latest twin character additions for Black Desert will finally be coming to PC very soon. Technically Woosa was already added to the game when they launched on two different platforms, but now, Maegu will be making her way over, completing the duo. We have info on both characters for you below, as she will join the fray on January 17th, 2023.

New and veteran players will soon explore Maegu's unique Mage fighting skills and her alluring fox powers. Maegu wields magic with deadly elegance across five distinct skills:

Soul Tear: In the blink of an eye, Maegu is driven forward under the guise of the revered fox spirit. After that, she will return to her original form, stabbing her target with the Binyeo Knife.

In the blink of an eye, Maegu is driven forward under the guise of the revered fox spirit. After that, she will return to her original form, stabbing her target with the Binyeo Knife. Tethered Souls – Flow: Hanpuri: With the grace of a dancer, throw out the Fox Charm to interrupt your opponent's movement. After which, she approaches suddenly to place the Binyeo Knife firmly in her opponent's chest.

With the grace of a dancer, throw out the Fox Charm to interrupt your opponent's movement. After which, she approaches suddenly to place the Binyeo Knife firmly in her opponent's chest. Ghost Bomb: Maegu turns her body to the side, avoiding incoming hits, and throws the Fox Charm. After which, another Fox Charm appears at the location, exploding and dealing damage.

Maegu turns her body to the side, avoiding incoming hits, and throws the Fox Charm. After which, another Fox Charm appears at the location, exploding and dealing damage. Bristling Sparks: Raise the power of the Fox Charm to form a formation of charms in front of her, which inflicts constant damage. Then Maegu takes the Binyeo Knife and detonates the summoned charms, causing great damage. Foxspirit Deceiver: Channeling the power of the Fox Spirit, Maegu creates a doppelganger, confusing her enemies. You can also be cunning and switch positions instantly with your doppelganger.

Woosa's powerful elemental attacks and ancient Do Arts. Woosa expertly wields her fan, channeling the power of Sagoonja, in her brand new gameplay-based combat trailer here.

Wingbeat: Woosa enhances the size of her fan and knocks back enemies. Holding down the skill button charges up a stronger gust of wind, pushing enemies back further and knocking them down. When used with Sagoonja: Plum, the skill increases its attack speed and scatters plum petals that fly around the air.

Woosa enhances the size of her fan and knocks back enemies. Holding down the skill button charges up a stronger gust of wind, pushing enemies back further and knocking them down. When used with Sagoonja: Plum, the skill increases its attack speed and scatters plum petals that fly around the air. Butterfly Step: Woosa leaps elegantly into the sky, dodging enemy attacks and objects. Holding down the skill button allows her to perform an extra leap.

Woosa leaps elegantly into the sky, dodging enemy attacks and objects. Holding down the skill button allows her to perform an extra leap. Stormfall: Woosa swings her fan and creates a giant storm, inflicting heavy damage to surrounding enemies in a wide area. With its impressive range, it is useful for defeating hordes of monsters and bosses. Stormfall inflicts additional damage when combined with other skills.

Woosa swings her fan and creates a giant storm, inflicting heavy damage to surrounding enemies in a wide area. With its impressive range, it is useful for defeating hordes of monsters and bosses. Stormfall inflicts additional damage when combined with other skills. Cloudrise: Woosa creates a dark cloud above enemies' heads, causing extreme damage through rain and lightning. Players can use this skill successively to build combos for additional enemy damage.

Woosa creates a dark cloud above enemies' heads, causing extreme damage through rain and lightning. Players can use this skill successively to build combos for additional enemy damage. Enlightened: Use this passive ability to reduce PvP and skill damage from enemies. Enlightened stacks up to four times and gives an extra damage buff to Wingbeat, Sagoonja: Plum, and Cloudrise.