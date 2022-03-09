Renegade Game Studios Reveals Hunter: The Reckoning 5th Edition

Renegade Game Studios has revealed more details for Hunter: The Reckoning 5th Edition, including the full Core Rulebook. We now know the main game will be released sometime in Q2 2022, as the Core Rulebook is currently up for pre-order for $55. What's more, they've complemented this with pre-orders for both a 5th Edition dice set and a Character Journal, so those of you looking to get into the game proper can have a complete set of items for use. If you're not familiar with this TTRPG, the game is set in the World of Darkness franchise where you are mortal humans hunting down all of the masquerading vampires, apocalyptic werewolves, resurrected mummies, and more. You can read more about all three items below as we wait for a proper release date, and you can hear more about its development from a special RenCon stream down at the bottom.

Hunter: The Reckoning 5th Edition Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook A storytelling game of desperate measures. You saw what you shouldn't have, the veil pulled back from the secret world and the monsters who prowl it. You chronicled the tragedies they wrought, these monsters, and the victims upon whom they preyed. You grasped the extent of their influence and witnessed the corruption of the organizations formed to keep them in check. And you vowed to do something about it. Tonight, you act. It's time for a Reckoning. This book features: Hardback full color book with ribbon bookmark

Introduces the Hunters of the World of Darkness for 5th Edition

Features chapters on character creation, supernatural threats, and rival organizations 5th Edition Dice Set Enhance your game of Hunter: The Reckoning with these custom dice designed for clarity and style. Each set of official Hunter: The Reckoning 5th Edition dice contains: A set of Hunter: The Reckoning 5th Edition Dice with custom die faces for use in playing 5th Edition.

Includes 10 Custom 20mm Orange d10s and 5 Black 20mm Desperation d10s. 5th Edition Character Journal This Character Journal is what you'll need. This hardcover, foil-stamped journal is packed with character-building prompts, history pages, and an expanded character sheet, plus plenty of room for you to keep track of your allies, enemies, and adventures! This book contains: Expanded character sheets

Character-building prompts and history pages

Linen-look hardcover book with 80 pages and ribbon bookmark