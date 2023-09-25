Posted in: Capcom, Games, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 8: Village, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: resident evil 4, Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village To Launch On Apple App Store Before Halloween

Get ready to be horrified on mobile devices next month, as Capcom confirmed when we'll see Resident Evil Village in the Apple App Store.

Capcom revealed this morning their official launch date for Resident Evil Village on the Apple App Store, as it will arrive a day before Halloween. During the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, the company made several announcements, with one of the last ones being that we now have a launch date for both Village and RE4 on iOS devices. Players will be able to get their hands on both games on October 30, which will include Village getting its Winters' Expansion for both iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad on that date. These aren't watered-down copies of the two titles, either. You're getting the full version of both modernized games, which means you better be ready to clear some space on your device to accommodate them. We got more info on both titles below.

"Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village will be available for pre-order on the App Store soon. Both titles can be downloaded for free from the App Store, allowing players to experience the high-end gameplay and stunning graphics before accessing the full game with one simple in-app purchase. As a special bonus, players who purchase Resident Evil Village and the Winters' Expansion during the launch window will receive the Street Wolf Outfit, an additional costume Rosemary Winters can wear in the Shadows of Rose story content. Please stay tuned for information on specific timing regarding the early purchase bonus at a later date. Resident Evil Village will be available for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads with the M1 chip or later. The base game will be available on the App Store for $39.99 USD, and the additional Winters' Expansion content will be available for $19.99 USD. Resident Evil 4 will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and every iPad and Mac with the M1 chip or later."

