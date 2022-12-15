Resolution Games Makes Multiple AR & VR Announcements

Earlier today, Resolution Games held a special livestream in which they revealed multiple announcements for their VR and AR titles. Along with some major reveals like Racket Club and Demeo Battles, the team also promoted a number of updates to games that they already have out on the market. We got all the details from the company below along with the video of the event showing all of it off.

Racket Club World Premiere

A new game in the works from Resolution Games, Racket Club's first-ever trailer reveals a title that will embrace the multiplayer ethos that the company was founded on. Racket Club reinvents the idea of pickup sports by connecting players from all over the world to have fun together in an all-new sport designed from the ground up for VR play. Stay tuned as more details about Racket Club step onto the court in 2023.

Demeo Battles

More details about the long-awaited PvP version of Demeo have been revealed, along with never-before-seen gameplay footage! The darkness of Demeo's dungeons has always felt more bearable with the light of friends — but what happens when friends become enemies? Demeo Battles is poised to turn the tables on everyone's favorite digital tabletop strategy game when it arrives in 2023, bringing PvP battles that will team up players with the very monsters that once hunted them as they battle other players in turn-based tactical combat.

Demeo: Reign of Madness Update

Today, the fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam (Pico release to follow shortly), adventurers will be joined by the all-new playable character Uhrak the Barbarian, who relies on his trusty Hook of Varga to keep friends close and enemies closer. As with previous adventures, this one comes with new enemies, levels, and cards, but it also includes a very special addition: a new orchestral arrangement of the Demeo title score and all-new music for the Reign of Madness adventure performed by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra. With the first saga coming to a close in this final chapter, Demeo's price will increase to $39.99 USD across all platforms beginning January 12 to better reflect the breadth of the game, which includes the addition of four complete adventures, three new playable characters, and numerous other enhancements since the game's early 2021 launch.

Demeo: PC Edition Leaves Early Access, Comes to Steam Deck + Epic Games Store

Fans of Demeo's desktop adventures will see their experiences enhanced with several player-requested additions today as Demeo: PC Edition comes out of Early Access on Steam and also debuts on the Epic Games Store. Players can now take advantage of controller support and full Steam Deck optimization so they can enjoy Demeo in more ways than ever before.

Bait! Fishin' Buddies Update

Anglers know a thing or two about patience — and for Bait! fans, that patience is about to be well-rewarded! The first major content update to the game since 2016, Fishin' Buddies is available now on the Quest Store and brings multiplayer to the core Bait! Experience on Meta Quest 2 for the very first time. Up to four players can visit Penguin Point together to cast their lines for casual fun or competitive tournaments, while up to 12 players can hang out at Casters' Cove — Resolution Games' third Tinyverse, the studio's solution to a more personalized metaverse — and engage in a variety of social activities like RC boat races, skipping stones along the beach, paddling around in inflatable floaties and so much more. Bait! is available as a free download.

Blaston Free-to-Play Update

What's better than breaking a sweat as you duck, dodge, and fire in everyone's favorite cyberpunk dueling game? Getting to play it for free! Starting today, the award-winning 1v1 shooter, Blaston, is available as a free download on the Quest Store, Steam VR — and starting in 2023, Blaston will be coming to Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4. In addition to Blaston's shift to free-to-play, today's update brings a number of additions and upgrades including new weapon attachments and skins, a revamped in-game store, an improved Passthrough on Quest 2, and an all-new full-color Passthrough on Meta Quest Pro. Players who purchased the game prior to December 15 will receive a reward to thank them for their early contributions to the game: a Golden Gratitude Pack (a $50+ value) containing Golden Gratitude Clamos and Golden Gratitude Viper (exclusive skins not obtainable any other way) and 1,160 Blasts that can be used in Blaston's in-game shop.

Ultimechs Season 2

The competition is heating up with the second season of Ultimechs, available starting today. Season 2 sees the addition of an all-new Arcade Mode where gloves return faster, cooldowns are shorter, and Supercharges are more plentiful than ever. Players can also put their XP towards a brand new UltiPass featuring 75 new items available to unlock, including GauntJet Trails: an all-new customization option that zooms behind your rocket fists every time they're fired. Ultimechs is available as a free download on the Quest Store, Pico, and SteamVR.