Retro-Inspired Title The Dark Prophecy Set For Release This Friday

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, along with Start Warp and Meridian4, will be releasing The Dark Prophecy for all three major consoles on Friday. In what very much feels like a throwback to early '90s point-and-click adventure titles, you will head off on a fantasy adventure as a young lad who will engage in a multi-dialogue quest that will involve exploring new locations, solving puzzles, and finding unique encounters. All while trying to deliver a message from a wizard from a neighboring kingdom. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as you get an idea of what it will be like, as it comes out on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on September 16th.

Jacob, sitting by the night lake, receives a message from one of the magicians of the neighbouring kingdoms. He must get to the arch mage of his kingdom, Merlin, in order to convey an important message to him – otherwise, Jacob's entire kingdom and village will perish within a day. His path to the castle begins very modestly – right in his village. First, he will have to find a way to get into the village witch's hut and then carefully study the familiar landscape in order to find something new and hidden from public view.

The Dark Prophecy presents an atmospheric classic fantasy tale set in the Middle Ages, featuring magic, witchcraft, wizards, castles, kings and peasants plus a host of interesting cast and features. At the beginning of the game, the main character, an ordinary village boy called Jacob, accidentally finds himself at the origins of an unusual situation. The goal is to progress through this story to the end, to its logical conclusion. More specifically, to get to the royal magician and talk to him; which is not at all easy for a simple village lad.