Rick Sanchez Joins The MultiVersus Roster As Latest Playable Character

WB Games revealed today that Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty is the latest character to join the MultiVersus roster. The list of characters that they're adding to the game is slowly climbing up as they are keeping promises on characters they announced and others that are basically waiting in the wings. Morty Smith was already added to the game a while ago, giving you a chance to play as one-half of the duo. Now, this latest addition will give you a chance to play as the smartest man in all of the galaxies. You can see him in action in the latest trailer down below.

Rick, also known as Rick C-137 and often referred to as the smartest man in the universe, arrives as part of MultiVersus Season 1 and is a Mage class character with a moveset that utilizes the mega-genius' scientific inventions and tools. Shown off in a newly revealed gameplay trailer, Rick's attacks and special moves include ranged offense with his chargeable blaster, teleportation by leveraging his signature portal gun, aerial traversal via jetpack, summoning Meeseeks to destroy enemies, and much more. The video also shows off the SEAL Team Rick character variant which is available now for in-game purchase.

MultiVersus is an all-new free-to-play platform fighter developed by Player First Games that introduces a team-based 2 vs. 2 format combined with an all-star cast of iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn; Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty), Gizmo (Gremlins), and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. More heroes and personalities will be continually added to the game, including Black Adam (DC), Stripe (Gremlins), and many others who will join the MultiVersus roster in the coming months.